Latta runners Erin Kerr and Summer Wilson compete in the Byng Badlands Cross Country meet last year. A Panther Run is scheduled for Aug. 12 as a fundraiser for the Latta Cross Country program.

A Panther Run has been scheduled for Aug. 12 at Latta Public School. The event is a fundraiser for the Latta Cross Country program.

The Panther Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration fee is $25 for runners entering 9th grade or older; $20 for students entering grades 5-8 and $15 for students entering grades 4 and below.

The Top 3 men and women from each division will earn a medal. A concession stand will be available.

For more information, contact Amy White at awhite@latta.k12.ok.us.

