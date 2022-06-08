The 2023 College Hall of Fame class could feature a few familiar names for Oklahoma.
The National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame announced its 80-player ballot Monday, which included former Oklahoma standouts Rocky Calmus, Josh Heupel and Dewey Selmon.
The 2023 class will be selected from the ballot by NFF members and current Hall of Famers, whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will select the class. The Honors Court is chaired by Hall-of-Famer Archie Griffin.
The class will be announced in early 2023.
Calmus, a Tulsa native, played at Oklahoma from 1998-2001 and was one of the best defensive players in football. In 2000, Calmus recorded 125 tackles and 17 Tackles for loss, both career highs, and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-America honor. He also helped lead the Sooners to a national championship victory.
Calmus won the Butkis award in 2001, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.
Heupel, one of Calmus’ teammates, was a standout quarterback for the Sooners and finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2000. He also became the first OU quarterback to be a consensus All-American.
His two-year stint with the Sooners concluded with 7,456 yards and 53 touchdowns.
Selmon played a huge role on the defensive line for the Sooners’ national title teams in 1974 and 1975, finishing his career with 325 tackles and 25 tackles for loss. The Eufala native played from 1972-1975 and was a three-year starter.
