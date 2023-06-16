OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Officials Association (OOA) will induct five new members to the OOA Hall of Fame on July 22 at 11:45 am in conjunction with the OOA Summer Convention at Crossings Christian School.
Marty Askins of Duncan, Jerry Cowan of Pryor, Robert Jackson III of Wagoner, Stuart McPherson of Goldsby and Dave Ward of Grove (posthumously) will bring the total of OOA Hall of Fame members to 149.
Askins officiated football for 40 years which included eight state championship games while also serving several years as the OOA President.
Cowan, a 40-year umpire veteran, worked close to 400 baseball and softball playoff contests which included 30 baseball state tournament games.
Jackson officiated for 35 years. During that time he worked fall and spring baseball, basketball as well as slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball. Jackson has called 480 playoff contests along with All State baseball and softball games.
McPherson, a 34-year veteran, officiated baseball, basketball, softball and football. He’s been a part of countless playoff games in all four sports and served as the rules interpreter for both slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball.
Ward officiated football, basketball, baseball, track and both slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball for 32 years in Oklahoma. Ward worked two football state championship games.
Selection to the OOA Hall of Fame, which began in 1987, is made by the OOA Executive Board which meets each spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.