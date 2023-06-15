OK KIDS, undoubtedly the largest baseball and softball league in the state, is facing scrutiny after a controversial rule barred several area squads, including a local 12U team, from competing in the 2023 playoffs.
Derek Collins, coach of the Latta 12 Kiwanis team, said he’s not sure the organization is about the kids at all.
“We just want the kids to play. It feels like they are being punished for nothing — for a technicality. It’s not right,” said Latta 12U coach Derek Collins. “We did everything the right way and did what we were supposed to do. We were registered. If it’s indeed about the kids, it shouldn’t be a problem.”
The contentious rule, which magically appeared prominently on the OK KIDS website after it caused the debacle, states that to qualify for postseason play, a team must participate in a summer league comprising of at least four registered OK KIDS teams.
Collins said the obscure rule wasn’t even discussed during preseason meetings and at any time during league play.
“They basically buried this rule. It wasn’t emphasized. Every rule was on the front of the page except for this one,” he said.
Apparently, most of the other 12U teams in the local OK KIDS Kiwanis League knew they weren’t going to participate in the playoffs so didn’t bother paying the $25 registration fee. Collins said he contacted OK KIDS leadership and offered to pay fees for three other teams but was told he couldn’t do it because the dues had to be received by the April 15 deadline.
“We offered to pay the $25 fee for the other three teams ($75) and they told us it wasn’t about the money,” Collins said.
That begs the question, what in the world is it really about? Clearly, teams and leagues from across the state found themselves in the same predicament as the local teams, unaware that they would be left out when the OK KIDS Regional pairings were about to be announced. It only makes sense for OK KIDS to accept payment for four teams from each league that didn’t meet the minimum requirement this summer and enforce the rule next year now that everyone has been made aware of the eligibility mandate.
Collins said Wednesday morning that he has pleaded his case with Mark Schoonmaker, the Chairman of the OK KIDS Board of Directors and even reached out to local board member Mike Elkins of Coalgate, who went to bat for the Ada area teams.
”I’ve been fighting this fight for over a month now starting with softball and then to baseball,” Elkins told The Ada News. “I think this is wrong and I think it was bad communication between OK KIDS and all the league presidents involved.
”The only ones we are hurting are the kids. We’re not hurting anyone else. These girls and boys have worked their tails off to get to play in the playoffs and State Tournaments. I fought with them for weeks but it fell on deaf ears. I’m sorry this happened and I truly believe that it’s not right and unfair.”
However, it looks like Collins’ team will still be left out in the cold.
It’s unfortunate. The Latta 12U team is 36-3-1 this summer and was on a roll heading into an OK KIDS Regional Tournament that is scheduled to begin June 20 in Ada.
Collins said parents and players alike are devastated by the turn of events.
“They’re all upset. Ultimately this is what they wanted to do. We want to make a final run because it’s our last year in little league. It was our last go-around and it would have been fun to do,” he said. “This year I thought we had a chance to win it all.”
Latta earned a trip to the OK KIDS 10U State Tournament in 2022 with a team that was made up mostly of Latta players. This year, when the team was formed, every kid was a Latta student. Teams are allowed to have three at-large players (i.e. from different schools or towns) on their teams.
“We’re OK Kids by the very definition. We don’t have kids from all over the place,” he said.
Collins said it was difficult having to tell his son, Redek, their Latta 12U team wouldn’t be allowed to continue its stellar season. Similar conversations took place between parents and children throughout the area.
“He was devastated. He was shocked. This might sound cheesy, but we say prayers every night before we go to bed and he prayed they’d figure things out in Weatherford so we’d have the opportunity to play,” Collins said.
The numbers game
In a press release issued by Mark Schoonmaker, the Chairman of the OK KIDS Board of Directors, regarding the controversial decision, the league claimed only 11 teams were affected by the rule that left the Latta 12U team and the other five local squads out of the playoffs. Collins believes the actual statewide number is closer to 30.
The complete press release reads as follows:
“OK KIDS always strives to promote and protect the thousands of kids it serves. Sometimes, rules designed to benefit the entire organization cause some teams to miss out on opportunities. We always take these situations seriously but must focus on what is best for all of OK KIDS. The 11 teams that were not eligible for playoffs are a very small part of our over 900 plus teams that registered this year. Each one is equally important, and we do not take our task lightly. We wish for every child to have a good experience with summer baseball and softball. This rule has been part of our rules for many years and helps differentiate OK KIDS from the other leagues.”
Weston Lovell, who coaches the McCurtain Sandlot in the Green Country League in Poteau, said his squad and two other teams were left off the group.
Lovell conducted his own research on the number of teams affected by the rule and arrived at a significantly higher figure than Schoonmaker’s. The math didn’t add up.
“From what I have come up with by going through the team list multiple times, this will affect over 90 baseball teams and around 35 softball teams. That’s 125 teams that paid their registration fee and registered by the cutoff date, Lovell said. “At least 1,250 kids that have worked to make it to playoffs are now being told they were ineligible the day before the deadline to enter the playoffs.”
Lovell said the team lists were updated on April 23.
“They could have notified the teams at that time. Over $3,000 in registration fees were paid by these teams that are now being told they cannot play. What are they in it for?” he asked.
