Once the Noble offense got going, the Ada Cougars had a tough time slowing them down.
The Bears broke open a tight game by scoring 27 unanswered points and stunned the Cougars 48-29 in a Week 2 matchup at Norris Field.
Noble improved to 2-0 on the year, while Ada fell to 1-1.
The game went back and forth early and the Cougars took their final lead early in the second quarter.
Following a short Noble punt, the Cougars started a drive near midfield. On the second play, Ada running back Tyler Peters rushed through a gaping hole at the line, cut to his right and outran the Noble defense for a 47-yard touchdown run. Phillip Jones kicked the PAT and the Cougars led 17-14 with 9:30 left in the second period.
Peters led the Ada ground game with 106 yards on 14 carries.
However, the Bears stole the momentum as soon as the Cougars claimed it. NHS speedster Trevor Lorenz returning the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a back-breaking touchdown. During the extra point try, Noble quarterback Austin Fisher — the holder — couldn't get the ball down cleanly and had to improvise. He circled from right to left and beat an Ada defender to the end zone to give his team two more points and the Bears led 22-17 with 8:28 left in the second period.
The Bears got a big break late in the second quarter. They were about to punt the ball away with just under five minutes left in the first half but Ada was flagged for having 12 men on the field and the penalty gave the visitors a first down.
The Bears took full advantage and capped a 77-yard drive with a 1-yard pass from Fisher to Gavin Yeager with just :03 left. The PAT kick failed, but Noble led 28-17 at the break.
The Ada defense made a big stop to start the third quarter.
Noble got another big kickoff return to open the second half — this one a 41-yard by Brandon Harper — to get the Bears in the red zone quick.
But on fourth and goal from the 9, Ada defensive lineman Jaycob Gray sacked Austin Fisher for a six-yard loss.
On Noble's next possession, Fisher needed just five plays to get another Bears' score — this time a 19-yard TD toss to Ezra Elkins that put the visitors on top 35-17 with 6:06 left in the third.
Ada receiver Bo Odom got behind two Noble defenders and hauled in a 29-yard pass from AHS quarterback Zac Carrol to start the Cougar's next drive off on the right foot. However, Noble defender Braden Fisher stepped in front of an Ada receiver, picked off a pass and raced down the sideline for a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown that all but sealed the Cougars' fate. The PAT kick was off the mark, but Noble still led 41-17 with 4:53 left in the third quarter.
Ada's most impressive drive of the night started near the end of the third quarter and carried over into the final frame.
Carroll found an open Odom for a 30-yard gain to get Ada across midfield. Later in the drive, Jake Shannon took over at quarterback when Carroll had to leave the game with cramps. He made a big 12-yard run for a first down and paid for it with a hard helmet-to-helmet hit by a Noble defender. That collision resulted in a penalty and got Ada to the 12-yard line. On fourth-and-15 from the 17, Shannon threw up a jump ball Odom's way and the AHS receiver out-maneuvered NHS defender Brandon Harper for the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The PAT run failed, leaving Ada trailing 41-23 with 9:23 left in the game.
After a failed onside kick, Austin Fisher would cap a 49-yard drive with a nifty 28-yard touchdown keeper to push the NHS advantage to 48-23 with 6:13 remaining.
Shannon and Cooper again team up at signal-caller and the Cougars put together one final scoring drive. Shannon completed passes of 14 yards to Braden Maloy and 19 yards to John Boone to get the drive going. Carroll the hit Boone with a 15-yard that moved the ball to the NHS 11.
The drive ended on a play that almost mirrored the on that Shannon made to Odom earlier. Carroll found Odom in the corner of the end zone with a 13-yard scoring pass — this time, he out-leaped Noble's Jay Smith for the ball. A two-point pass fell incomplete and made the final margin 19 points.
In the first half, Noble struck first when Fisher completed 4-of-4 passes and he ended a 59-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak that helped the Bears take an early 7-0 lead.
After 29-yard field goal by Jones, the Cougars got a huge special teams play when an errant snap sailed over the head of NHS punter Jay Smith's head. Shannon tackled him at the Noble 10 and the Cougars needed just one play — a 10-yard run by Carroll — to surge ahead at 10-7.
The Bears answered when, on a 2nd-and-goal play from the 21, Fisher was flushed out of the pocket to his right and thew across his body for an impressive touchdown pass to Dustin Whitmire that put Noble back on top 14-10.
That final stats were pretty close. Noble piled up 324 total yards compared to 295 for Ada. The Bears rushed for 202 yards and passed for 122 more. Ada gained 136 yards on the ground and 159 through the air (all in the second half).
The Cougars will try to get back on track when they visit Duncan Friday night for a Week 3 matchup. The Demons edged Elgin 17-14 in Week 2 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
