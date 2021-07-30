Click here to see full coverage of the Olympics in Tokyo!
featured
Full Olympics Coverage
- The Ada News and CNHI Sports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Phyllis "Ruth" Huckeby, 79, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Samora Carlis, infant child of Rachel and Eric Carlis passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in Ada, Oklahoma. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested for meth trafficking
- Murder charge dropped as a result of McGirt
- Longtime assistant coach replaces Simon at Roff
- Williams steps down, Johnson steps in as ECU AD
- Picture this: a tough anniversary
- Coalgate woman dies in Tuesday crash
- Rape charge dismissed due to 'McGirt'
- In pictures: Sutherland/Abbott benefit
- Ada-based company introduces high octane unleaded avgas
- SOCA players compete at Oklahoma Cornhole Association State Tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.