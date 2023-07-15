TISHOMINGO — Although the program is in its infancy, the Murray State College bass fishing team is already reaching elite honors with a pair of anglers claiming a state championship. The duo of Fisher Hill and Paris McCullers recently captured the 2023 Oklahoma College State Bass Fishing Championship at Lake Eufaula with a five-fish limit of 11.74 pounds and a big bass clocking the scales at 4.93.
This was the first year that the Oklahoma B.A.S.S. Nation offered the Bassmaster College State Championship to collegiate fishing teams in Oklahoma with Hill being right in the thick of things throughout season competitions. He narrowly missed reaching nationals in the high school division a year ago competing at Plainview High School.
"Fisher was on my junior high and high school teams," said Murray State coach John Owen. "It's great to see him go to nationals this year and represent Murray State."
McCullers was a new member to the program and has been fishing adult events this past year. She is also a Plainview graduate.
"I am excited to watch Paris grow as a competitive angler," Owen commented.
The bass fishing duo will next represent Murray State and Oklahoma at the 2023 Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship scheduled for August 10-12 in Counce, Tennessee.
Overall, 130 teams of anglers are expected to compete in the national championship representing colleges and universities across the nation.
