SULPHUR — The Ada High softball team couldn’t overcome three errors in the outfield that led to five unearned runs in a 7-3 loss to Davis Saturday at the Murray County Bash in Sulphur.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s club dropped to 3-4 on the year, while Davis improved to 6-5. The Lady Cougars traveled to Madill on Monday and host Purcell at 5 p.m. today in a pair of District 4A-4 contests. Ada is then scheduled to compete in the Roff Softball Tournament.
The Lady Lady Panthers saw a 12-game season-opening win streak come to an end with a slim 1-0 loss to Tecumseh in Saturday’s championship game. The Lady Savages improved to 11-1 on the year and have now won 10 consecutive games, while coach Jeremy Bates’ club now stands at 12-1.
Latta traveled to Lindsay on Monday and is heading to Colbert at 6:15 p.m. tonight. The Lady Panthers will then join Ada in the Roff Tournament.
Davis 7, Ada 3
Ada led 3-1 before Davis rallied with a four-run uprising in the top of the third inning.
The Lady Cougars ended with just three hits in a game that lasted just four innings due to the time limit.
Two of Ada’s three hits were doubles by sophomore Makenzie Burden and senior Trenity Duvall. Junior Ariana Munoz drove in all three AHS runs. She hit a two-RBI single to right field in the bottom of the first inning that put Ada ahead 2-0. Munoz later drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second inning to force in a run and put the Lady Cougars on top 3-2.
The Lady Wolves collected nine hits in the game with three different players getting two hits each. Kensley Barnes finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Addison Danker went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored; and Addison Ryan finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Danker was the winning pitcher for Davis. She struck out six, walked five and allowed all three earned runs in four innings. AHS hurler Karsyn Woods surrendered just two earned runs in the four-inning contest.
Tecumseh 1, Latta 0
Tecumseh scored the only run of the game after two consecutive errors in the top of the fourth inning. The classic lasted just five innings due to the time limit.
Jessi Hull and Maddie Gray both reached on one-out errors for Tecumseh to start the fourth frame. Hull swiped third without a throw and scored on a close play at the plate when Embrie Smith bunted into a fielder’s choice.
A great defensive play by Latta with two outs in the top of the third saved a run. With Tecumseh’s Zariyah Masquas on third, Serenity Jacoway hit a fly ball to right fielder Audrey Forshay. Masquas tried to tag up and score on the play, but Forshay threw a strike to LHS catcher Jaycie Prine who made an athletic tag to nail the Tecumseh base runner before she could reach home plate.
Both teams received solid pitching performances. Latta managed just two hits — singles by Kymber Davis and Talise Parnell — off THS ace Jacoway, who struck out seven and walked three in five innings.
Latta used the one-two punch of Laraby Jennings and Parnell in the circle. Jennings allowed just two hits through three scoreless innings and Parnell struck out two, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run over the final three frames.
Tecumseh finished with five hits by five different players. Masquas went 1-for-2 with a double and Hull finished 1-for-3 and scored the lone run of the contest.
