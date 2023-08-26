ALLEN — The Allen High School football team won six of its first eight games before ending the 2022 season on a three-game losing streak.
Head coach Matt McCreary expects his team to be better this season. Much better.
“We want to be better than last year. We just want to keep getting better and better. We’re going to try and win every single game,” McCreary told The Ada News at his team’s annual Media Day. “We want to make a deep run (in the playoffs). I want us to have a home playoff game and then be a threat deep into the playoffs.”
He even took it one step further.
“As always, the goal is the gold ball,” McCreary said. “For this program, making the playoffs can’t be good enough.”
There are 36 players listed on Allen’s preseason roster and with those numbers, McCreary said practices have been more spirited. He said the Mustangs made strides during the summer and into the preseason.
“Right now things are looking good. Those kinds of numbers really help our practices,” he said. “We had a really good summer. I’m proud of the work we put in. I feel like we got a lot faster and a lot stronger. We went to some O-Line camps which was new to me but it was really beneficial.”
McCreary’s club is going to employ an option offense and believes his squad can break off some big plays week in and week out. It will be run first and ask questions later.
“We’re sticking with option football. We want to be hard-nosed and try to shove the ball down people’s throats basically,” McCreary said. “I’m really excited to see this offense come together.”
Senior lineman Jack Todd is expected to be one of the team’s top lead blockers.
“Jack Todd has been a leader all summer. He’s been impressive,” McCreary said.
McCreary said junior Bodee Garrett has been penciled in as the team’s No. 1 quarterback, but sophomore do-it-all player Kade Bell is also expected to get some snaps from under center.
“Bodee is a baseball player that can spin it,” he said. “But really we have several guys we can put back there. Kade Bell is a guy that is going to play a lot of positions and he could easily end up in that spot. With all the contact quarterbacks get running option football, it’s probably not going to be just one dude carrying the rock all the time.”
McCreary said Bell has improved after a solid freshman campaign.
“He was a great athlete for us last year and this year he’s going to be a little tougher and more mature. I think he’ll be even better,” he said.
Don’t think the Mustangs won’t toss the ball around some. Senior Emmett Koonce will be a leader in the AHS receiving corps.
“He’s been a good target for us. He can get down the field and create some space. We have several up-and-coming younger guys that will help too,” McCreary said. “Hopefully with a run threat, that will open up the passing game a little bit.”
McCreary said the defense is probably a little ahead of the offense but that unit was strong during most of the 2022 season.
“I thought the defense stepped up last year. and this year I feel like our offense will step up,” he said.
Senior newcomer Jagger Caldwell, a move-in from Ada High School, will be one of the leaders on defensive from his linebacker position.
And then there’s the “Tiger King”, senior lineman Lance Johnson.
“He plays kind of an undersized defensive tackle for us. We call him the Tiger King. Against every Tiger team, we played last year, he was making tackles all over the field,” McCreary said.
Helping out at linebacker will be senior Riley Tomb.
“He’s another linebacker that has really stepped up for us and he’s going to help us a lot at the other outside linebacker position,” McCreary said.
Watch for senior Easton Ledo to make plays in the Allen secondary.
“He’s been there and knows the position and isn’t afraid of contact. He’s a hard-working good kid,” McCreary said.
Allen has nine freshmen listed on the preseason roster and a handful of those youngsters could get varsity minutes. Two of the top freshmen candidates are twins Jake Matthews and Gus Matthews. Gus will help out at tight end and fullback and Jake is a two-way lineman.
“They’re fantastic kids. They’re big kids. I’m super impressed with their dedication and work ethic,” McCreary said. “You throw in their ability and have a chance to be pretty good.”
Allen’s District A-6 foes include local foe Konawa, along with Hartshorne, Liberty, Mounds, Savanna and Stroud.
“It’s going to be tough as usual. They’re going to be well-coached. There won’t be any days off,” McCreary said. “I’m excited. I like the competition. We want to win the district and to do that we’re going to have to beat some tough teams and play some really good football.”
The 2023 Allen coaching staff also includes assistants Jimmy Johnson, Stephen Caldwell, Kaleb Burns and Bret Edens.
Allen opens the season with a Sept. 1 home game against Elmore City.
———o———
DISTRICT A-6
COACHES POLL
1. Stroud (10-3)
2. Hartshorne (7-4)
T-3. Liberty (5-5)
T-3. Mounds (5-6)
5. Allen (6-5)
6. Konawa (3-7)
T-7. Savanna (1-9)
T-7. Wewoka (2-7)
