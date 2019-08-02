Your guide to Meet the Sooners Day

NORMAN — It’s hard to catch the Oklahoma Sooners once September arrives, ushering in a busy season.
That’s what has helped make Meet the Sooners Day a smash-hit event through the years.
The free autograph session with players and coaches at Gaylord Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium will be held this afternoon, with the general public gaining admission from 1:30-3 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event.
• It’s for children 14 and under: Each child may be accompanied by one adult at most, but adults cannot get autographs. One item may be signed — maximum. OU makes no exceptions to those rules.
• Sooner Jr. Kids Club members gain early access: Members can check in at noon and will be admitted at 1 p.m. through Gate 7 on the stadium’s northeast side. Registration for the club has closed.
• Members of the general public can begin lining up at noon: A line will form at Gate 4 on the stadium’s northwest corner and extend under the Asp Avenue Parking garage on the west side.
• There’s a strategy: Some players are just more popular than others. Fans often go all-in on one popular player — in past years Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, etc. — and settled for fewer signatures, or pick a few other less popular players and pick up more.
• Other attractions: The Sooner Schooner and mascots Boomer and Schooner, who will sign autographs, will be there. OU’s newly remodeled fan store, The Sooner Shop, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. The store is located below the Asp parking garage outside the stadium’s Gate 3.
