The East Central University football team took a big step forward last Saturday.
With their hard-fought 31-30 victory over Arkansas Tech, it looks like one could say they are now a football year older in maturity. With one game left in the season, the young Tiger team showed what a year of experience has done for them.
Among the Tigers’ starters are more than twice as many freshmen as seniors and three times as many underclassmen as upperclassmen. Undoubtedly, in terms of years of experience, the Tigers are the youngest team in any division of the NCAA.
But the experience those freshmen and sophomores gained this year showed against the Wonder Boys.
The Tigers — led by freshman quarterback and Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week Kenny Hrncir — came out on top in a game that featured five lead changes. They saw a 21-10 advantage turn into a 24-21 deficit as Arkansas Tech scored with 19 seconds left in the first half and then returned a third-quarter kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers tied the game with a 26-yard field goal from freshman Harper Simmons.
Tech kicked a field goal, and the Tigers went into the fourth-quarter trailing 27-24. Following a touchback, the Tigers took the lead for good as they marched 75 yards in five plays. The drive started with a Tyson Jones run of nine yards. Passes from Hrncir of 31 yards to Teslim Abubaker and 28 yards to JayQuan Lincoln followed. Ontario Douglas then scored on a 14-yard TD run with 13:30 left in the game.
After the kickoff, the Wonder Boys moved down the field and made it deep inside Tiger territory behind 5-10, 250-pound battering ram Wallace Foote. On the drive, Foote had six carries for 50 yards.
From the 5-yard line, the Tigers stopped him for no gain on a 2nd-and-2 carry. With the help of two penalties, the Tigers pushed the Wonder Boys back to the 25, where they failed to convert a 3rd-and-22 play.
Jesus Zizumbo came on to kick his third field goal of the game to leave Arkansas Tech down 31-30 with 8:51 left in the game.
The Tiger offense then took the ball and ran out the last 8:51 of the game. They went from their own 25 to a 1st-and-goal at the Tech 6 with 1:04 left. They then went into victory formation and took a knee three times to end the game. The drive went 64 yards in an incredible 17 plays. The Tigers were simply unstoppable. The drive included a Hrncir run of 14 yards on a 4th-and-9 play from the Tech 32.
Freshman Christian Fleischhauer led the Tiger defense with nine tackles, including eight solo stops and one assist. In the game, the Wonder Boys had drives stop at the Tigers’ 5, 6 and 19-yard lines, resulting in field goals.
Hrncir completed 24 of his 32 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 72 yards and a score on 16 carries to finish with 393 yards of total offense. Ontario Douglass ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a catch for 22 yards. He leads the conference in total yards at 137.4 yards a game. He has scored 15 touchdowns this year.
In other GAC games last Saturday, Defensive Player of the Week Mercado Anderson led the charge as Henderson State defeated Southern Arkansas 38-31. Anderson had 11 tackles, including three for losses, and added an interception. He leads the GAC in tackles at 13.0 a game and is tied for second in interceptions with four. It was his third time this year to nab the weekly GAC honor.
Behind the efforts of GAC Special Teams Player of the Week Aharon Barnes, Northwestern defeated Southern Nazarene 35-21. He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and also had a 39-yard return to set up another Ranger score.
Elsewhere around the conference, Harding defeated Southeastern 35-14; Ouachita Baptist downed Arkansas-Monticello 35-7, and Oklahoma Baptist won 35-21 against Southwestern at home.
The final week of the season is somewhat of a rivalry week.
East Central (2-8) will meet Southeastern (1-9) for the 106th time. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Durant. This is the fifth-most played rivalry series in DII.
In Arkadelphia, Arkansas, the “Battle of the Ravine” will take place for the 93rd time as Henderson State (9-1) and Ouachita Baptist (10-0) meet. Ouachita is ranked fifth and Henderson State 20th in the latest NCAA Division II poll.
In other games, Oklahoma Baptist (6-4) will finish their season at Southern Nazarene (2-8), and Arkansas-Monticello (5-5) will be at Southern Arkansas (7-3). Harding (9-1) will travel to Arkansas Tech (3-7), and Southwestern (3-7) will be at Northwestern (3-7).
