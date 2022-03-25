OKLAHOMA CITY — The ever-so-young Ada High School girls tennis team not only battled a talented field Wednesday at the Duncan Tournament, but they also fought through the elements.
After the dust had settled, the Lady Cougars had won the team championship.
With five freshmen contributing, Ada accumulated 60 points to claim the team title, edging Carl Albert, who finished second with 58 points. Host Duncan was third at 56, followed by Lawton and Mustang with identical 46 totals.
The Byng Lady Pirates finished sixth at 44, just ahead of Guthrie (42) and Ardmore (41).
The athletes also had to battle tough weather conditions — which included high wind gusts and chilly temperatures.
“I’m proud of the girls. They had an outstanding day in brutal weather conditions,” said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. “Everyone played with confidence and did not let the wind bother them. We were the youngest team there.”
ADA GIRLS
Ada’s two singles entrants — junior Ava Bolin and freshman Eden Boggs — battled their way to championship matches.
Bolin powered past Tiana Braxton of Lawton to win the No. 1 Singles crown, while Boggs dropped a marathon 6-1, 3-6 (10-6) decision to Kali Harrill of Carl Albert in the No. 2 Singles championship matchup.
Through three tournaments this spring, Bolin has lost just one match.
Ada placed third in both No. 1 Doubles and No. 2 Doubles.
The team of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead knocked off Ardmore’s Paetn Mitchell and Joslyn Smith 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 Doubles. Mitchell has signed to play tennis at Southwestern College in Kansas.
The AHS No. 2 Doubles team made up of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal rallied past Downs and Taylor of Mustang for a gutsy 1-6, 7-5, 11-9 victory.
“They’ve had a great start to the season, especially for how young we are,” Swopes said of his squad. “The freshmen have done an incredible job handling the pressure.”
The Lady Cougars were at the Tournament of Champions Thursday, hosted by Heritage Hall High School. The Ada boys are at Heritage Hall today.
BYNG GIRLS
Senior Emma Underwood pushed past Emma Poupard of Guthrie 7-5, 6-0 to claim third place in No. 1 Singles action.
In No. 2 Singles, CJ Lee defeated Lawton’s Riley McKenzie 6-3, 6-3 to capture fifth place.
The BHS No. 2 Doubles team made up of sisters Harmoni Moore and Hope Moore dropped a 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 decision to Ardmore’s Amerie Kinney and Kebene Wolabu in the fifth-place contest.
Byng partners Jacye Cole and Presley Dickinson dropped a three-set 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 match to Putnam City in the No. 1 Doubles ninth-place match.
The Byng girls and boys are scheduled to compete in the Class 4A Classic today at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
The Byng boys travel to Harrah on Monday and the Byng girls travel to Harrah on Tuesday.
———o———
Wednesday, March 23
GIRLS
At Duncan Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 60
2. Carl Albert 58
3. Duncan 56
4. Lawton 46
tie Mustang 46
6. BYNG 44
7. Guthrie 42
8. Ardmore 41
9. Putnam City North 28
10. Altus 23
11. E Santa Fe 21
tie Lawton Ike 21
tie Lawton Mac 21
14. Midwest City 16
15. OCS 15
16. Putnam City 4
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Tiana Braxton (Lawton) 6-2, 6-1 (1st Place)
2. Kali Harrill (Carl Albert) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-1, 3-6, (10-6) (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin-Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Mitchell-Smith (Ardmore) 6-4, 6-3 (3rd Place)
2. Zoey Brown-Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Downs-Taylor (Mustang) 1-6, 7-5, (11-9) (3rd Place)
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Emma Underwood (Byng) def. Emma Poupard (Guthrie) 7-5, 6-0 (3rd Place)
2. CJ Lee (Byng) defeated Riley McKenzie (Lawton) 6-3 6-3 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Putnam City (NA) def. Jayci Cole-Presley Dickinson (Byng) 3-6 6-3, 10-5 (9th place)
2. Amerie Kinney-Kebene Wolabu (Ardmore) def. Harmoni Moore-Hope Moore (Byng) 6-4 5-7, 11-9 (5th Place)
