And your winner is ... Pigskins BBQ.
The local barbecue joint defeated hamburger kingpin Folger’s Drive-In in the finals of the 2020 Jeff Cali Sports Guy March Madness competition.
Congrats to the Truett family. Their social media blitz was amazing. Jimmy and Jerry made a fantastic run.
Again, there were no loser in this contest. I think 99 percent of the folks that saw it had a good time. They thought about all these fine Ada establishments over the last month. And those things are what The Ada News Sports Department wanted all along.
There were 1,029 votes cast in the championship round. Jeff Cali Sports Guy graphics man James Brantley and the sports guy himself could have never imagined it would take off like it did.
We had a lot of fun running the contest and trying to predict winners round by round.
Keep supporting these local restaurants through this pandemic and beyond.
And stay safe out there everyone.
