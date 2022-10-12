Wynnewood turns back Stratford Win

STRATFORD — In a battle between the two front runners in District A4, the Wynnewood Savages outlasted the Stratford Bulldogs 23-15 at Blackburn Field in Stratford.
Wynnewood improved to 5-1 overall and stayed unbeaten in district play at 3-0, while the Bulldogs fell to 5-1 and 2-1.
“We were disappointed in the outcome tonight,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn.
“We had too many mistakes and turnovers at the wrong time and didn’t take advantage of several opportunities that we had in the red zone,” he continued. “I was very proud of the way our guys kept battling all night, they just wouldn’t give in and they gave everything they had. I love the passion our guys play with and we will bounce back from this one.”
Stratford opened up the game with the football but the Savage defense forced a 3-and-out getting the football at their own 41 after a Bulldog punt.
Wynnewood then went 57 yards in 11-plays with Knighten capping off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. Knighten hit Derick Fields with a pass on the conversion for an 8-0 lead.
After exchanging the football, the Bulldogs put together a drive late in the first quarter that carried over into the second. A 52-yard, 7-play drive was capped off with Nolan Hall racing in for a touchdown on a 4th-and-2 play. David Arriaga’s kick made the score 8-7.
The big-strike Savages would hit on two big touchdown plays on back-to-back possessions in the middle of the second quarter. The first was a 76-yard touchdown pass from Knighten to Adam Fields. The two hooked up again five minutes later with an 80-yard touchdown pass and a 23-7 lead.
Stratford came right back down the field getting inside the Wynnewood 20 but a penalty stalled the drive and a fourth-down pass was intercepted by Knighten to end the drive.
Fumbles were costly for the Bulldogs in the third quarter as Stratford turned the ball over twice, once deep in Wynnewood territory. The Stratford defense was able to make adjustments forcing four punts on four possessions in the second half.
Stratford made the game interesting in the fourth quarter. An 80-yard, 17-play drive where the Bulldogs converted two fourth downs ended with Hall pounding his way in from a yard out for the score. Hunter Morton’s conversion run cut the Wynnewood lead to 23-15 with 4:37 remaining in the game.
Wynnewood chewed up three minutes off the clock before another Savage punt giving Stratford one last chance.
Four Wynnewood defensive penalties aided in the Bulldogs moving down the field. They had a first-and-10 at the 33-yard line with 14 seconds left in the game. Knighten sealed the game as he intercepted a Morton pass giving Savages the tough road win.
Defensive leaders for the Bulldogs included Morton with 10 tackles, Aaron Carter with nine stops and Justin Arriaga with eight tackles.
“The defense gave up a couple of big pass plays, but played really well all night,” Blackburn said. “We need to get a few guys healthy.”
Stratford piled up 236 yards rushing with Hall gobbling up 155 yards on 24 carries. Morton added 72 yards on 15 tries.
The Savages edged Stratford 334-310 in total offense and were able to overcome 15 penalties for 180 yards. Wynnewood won the turnover battle 4-0 with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Stratford will be at Elmore City-Pernell on Thursday.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
