Wrestling legend Danny Hodge dies

NORMAN — Danny Hodge, the skilled wrestler and boxer who never lost a match while wrestling at Oklahoma in the late 1950s, died this past Thursday, the OU wrestling program announced.
Hodge was 88 and died in Perry, his hometown.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Danny Hodge, a true giant in the sport of wrestling,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “He was a man who displayed great character and toughness but was also selfless and had an ability to connect with people of all ages. His mindset of what makes a champion was timeless.”
Hodge, a charter member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1978, competed at OU from 1955-57. He never lost, going 46-0 and winning three consecutive Big Seven titles and three national championships.
He is the namesake for the Hodge Trophy, which is wrestling’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. The first winner was named in 1995.
Hodge is also the only amateur wrestler to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, appearing on the magazine’s front in 1957.
“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of our own Danny Hodge,” current OU wrestling coach Lou Rosselli said. “His impact on OU wrestling and on the entire wrestling world will always be felt and appreciated.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. His legacy will forever be treasured at the University of Oklahoma.”
Hodge helped OU win the program’s fourth national title in 1957, earning the NCAA Championships Most Outstanding Wrestler award along the way.
Hodge is one of just two wrestlers to win three NCAA crowns via fall and never surrendered a takedown to his opponent over his collegiate career, according to an OU release.
“Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away,” Renowned wrestling commentator Jim Ross said in a tweet, posted on Saturday. “Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I’ve ever been around. #RIPCHAMP.”
Hodge also won three national freestyle championships following his unmatched collegiate run and medaled at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, finishing second to Bulgaria’s Nikola Stanchev in the middleweight class as the United States’ lone representative.
Hodge was an accomplished boxer, accumulating a 17-0 record during the 1950s, and wrestled professionally for 18 years.
While at OU, Hodge wrestled for legendary OU wrestling coach Port Robertson, who shared a similar demeanor toward what made a champion as Hodge.
“He made everyone feel important when actually he was the one we were trying to celebrate,” Castiglione said of Hodge. “I was so honored to get to know him a little over the years. It was always special to have him on campus.”
