Woods ready to become next great Cowboy back

STILLWATER — Jelani Woods knows the expectations that surround him at Cowboy back.
With the physical size that dwarfs some of the best Cowboys to play the position since its inception, Woods has been working on his craft constantly since making the move from quarterback to Oklahoma State’s hybrid tight end, fullback position prior to the 2018 season.
Last season, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy was aiming at the 2019 campaign for Woods to be the coming out party for the redshirt sophomore from Ellenwood, Georgia. But that’s not to say he wasn’t effective in his first year on the field.
Woods hauled in seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns – both scores coming in important parts of games against Iowa State and Texas.
“I feel like last year was just a test run of just showing my abilities to be able to play,” Woods said. “Just getting my feet wet really helped, and I feel that this year I can be able to come out stronger knowing the offense even more.”
He was also still learning how to transition from one of the least physical positions to one expected to be physical.
Woods was a three-star quarterback prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school, and was tabbed as one of the top 20 dual threat quarterbacks in his graduating class – receiving offers from the likes of Michigan, Louisville, Kansas State and South Carolina. But at the end of his true freshman season, he understood that playing quarterback likely wasn’t going to get him onto the field at Oklahoma State. And instead of joining the fad of transferring to a different program, he transferred to a different position.
“It was really his idea. He wanted to come over to this position,” Cowboy back coach Jason McEndoo said. “… Halfway through his redshirt year, they had moved him to tight end on the scout team anyway. So we talked as a staff before the Camping World Bowl about moving Jelani now for bowl practice.
“Ultimately, that move allowed him to step up and start last year because he had gone through winter conditioning, spring ball and fall camp. So I’m really glad we made that decision.”
At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, Woods instantly became the largest option Oklahoma State has had at the position. Previously, Blake Jarwin – who is now playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys – registered at 6-5, 248 pounds while with Oklahoma State.
Woods did have a bit of a hiccup late in his first year on the field, going down with an injury late in the West Virginia upset and missing the final two games of the year. But he doesn’t see that bump in the road as anything significant in his growth.
“Missing the last two games wasn’t that bad because I had faith in my teammate Logan Carter, and already knew he was going to fill in that spot and go 100 percent at it,” Woods said. “Being hurt was a little downfall, but I knew I was going to come back even stronger.”
The past few years, it’s been obvious that Cowboy backs have been split into separate tight end and fullback roles in the OSU offense – with Woods being used more like a tight end, and fellow Cowboy back Logan Carter seen more as a fullback. But Woods’ role in the offense has broadened with the addition of first-year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.
“Now with Coach Gleeson, we do both – we don’t necessarily switch up,” Woods said. “Some times, I’ll play fullback, some times I’ll play tight end – at the end of the line or flexed out. I do really everything now.”
Using Woods’ size as a blocker out of the backfield for redshirt sophomore Chuba Hubbard – who is gaining a lot of respect nationally for his sample size late in this season last year – could create havoc being able to go up against the linebackers in the league.
“We always joke about that every day,” Woods said. “It looks awkward when I’m in the backfield with them with them being so short and I’m so tall.”
Woods’ frame has even become a joke by his teammates along the offensive line.
At his current measurements, Woods is taller than any of the starters on the offensive line, and is only 30 to 40 pounds shy of being as big as most of the starters in the trenches – and in fact, weighs nearly as much as three of the true freshman offensive linemen.
“If he didn’t watch it, he could easily get to 300 pounds – he’s got the frame to do it,” McEndoo said. “Everybody always jokes with him, ‘Eventually, you are going to be an offensive tackle.’ But you say that to him – and he’s a guy that’s always smiling – he will turn into a frown in two seconds.
“He wants to stay as a Cowboy back, and he’s determined to do that. He’s trying to gain lean body mass.”
Helping Woods in his expanding role in the Cowboy offense is one of the program’s greats at the position.
While Jarwin is fending off future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten from returning and taking his starting job in Dallas, he’s also been a wealth of knowledge for Oklahoma State’s starting Cowboy back.
“Blake’s success just gives us motivation every day that this can lead us to a great path,” Woods said. “We talk to him quite a bit, asking for advice of what he’s seeing on that level to help us on this level and just help us improve on a daily basis.”
