Wood's big hit lifts Byng past Tupelo

TUPELO — Win No. 701 for Byng baseball coach Shawn Streater didn’t come easy.
The Byng Pirates scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to slip past host Tupelo 2-1 in a Tuesday night matchup between the two local teams.
Byng, ranked No. 18 in Class A, climbed back to the .500 mark at 6-6, while Class B No. 4 Tupelo dropped to 5-4.
Mason Carter got Byng started in the top of the seventh inning with a base hit and Bo Boatwright and Cooper McCage drew back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Kendon Wood then blasted a clutch two-out double that pushed across a pair of runs but the inning ended when McCage was thrown out at home trying to score from first base.
Tupelo got two runners on in the bottom of the seventh — Davin Weller reached on an error and Taecyn Meek hit a two-out single — before a strikeout by BHS hurler Bo Boatwright ended the game.
Boatwright was credited with the pitching win after 2.2 shutout innings of relief. He struck out two, walked none and allowed three hits. Naaman Lee got the start for Byng and struck out four, walked four and allowed one hit and no earned runs in 4.1 innings.
Davin Weller was the hard-luck loser for Tupelo. He faced just four batters in relief. THS starter Cody Airington fanned 14, walked five and allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings.
Carter led the six-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Boatwright went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored, while Wood ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Ryan Shelton had Byng’s other hit.
Airington and Meek had all four Tupelo hits. Airington finished 2-for-3 with a walk and Meek went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Tupelo hosts Asher at 4:30 p.m. today while Byng hosts Rock Creek at 5 p.m today and then heads to Oktaha at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
