Wonder Boys slug ECU

Arkansas Tech pounded out a season-high 23 hits in an 18-5 win over East Central Saturday at Ken Turner Field.
The Tigers fell to 3-20 overall and 3-8 in Great American Conference play, while the Wonder Boys improved to 16-8 and 10-2.
The ATU onslaught was led by Zack Kesterson, who went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Harry Gard also went 4-for-5 and scored four runs.
Seven Arkansas Tech players recorded multiple hits, and six players finished with three or more hits.
East Central collected nine hits in the seven-inning affair. Byng High School product Gage Wall led the way, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and one RBI. Dylan Lang finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tigers.
Dillon Mansell went 1-for-2 with a double and scored in a run for the hosts, and Josh Lincoln had a hit and scored twice.
The Wonder Boys scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second to race to an 8-0 lead.
Wall cracked an RBI triple in the bottom of the second to get ECU on the scoreboard. The Tigers scored twice in the third on an RBI single by Dakota Washington and a sacrifice fly by Cordell Bowie to cut the ATU advantage to 8-3.
The Wonder Boys broke the game open with a six-run volley in the top of the fourth inning.
Layton Robinson picked up the pitching victory for Arkansas Tech. He struck out two, walked four and allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.
Jeffrey Shafer was tagged with the loss after two innings of work.
The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Rogers State today, but that game was canceled due to wet fields.
ECU will travel to Magnolia, Arkansas, to square off against No. 9 Southern Arkansas Friday and Saturday. A single game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, with a doubleheader to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
