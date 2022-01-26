Wonder Boys pull away from ECU men

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Nine games off due to COVID-19 protocols didn’t seem to help the East Central University men’s basketball team.
Host Arkansas Tech used a huge second-half surge to pull away for an 81-61 win over the Tigers Monday night inside the Tucker Coliseum.
The Wonder Boys improved to 6-8 overall and 3-5 in the Great American Conference, while East Central fell to 6-10 and 4-6. Coach Max Pendery’s club has now lost three of its past four contests heading into a rematch with Arkansas Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Arkansas Tech led 30-17 after a dunk by Niko Gosnell with 4:21 left in the first half. The Tigers trailed 35-26 — after another slam by Gosnell with four seconds left — at halftime.
ECU got within seven at 37-30 on a jumper by Josh Apple early in the second half before the Wonder Boys began to pull away.
Arkansas Tech led 54-38 after a jumper by ECU’s AJ Ferguson at the 10:56 mark. The host then went on a 19-4 surge and by the time ATU’s Isaac Ragland scored on a layup with 5:41 left, the Tigers trailed by 31 (73-42).
The Wonder Boys finished 9-of-17 (53%) from 3-point territory, while ECU made 5-of-25 (20%) attempts from long range. The Tigers also were out-rebounded 36-26.
Apple led the ECU offense with 15 points and six rebounds. Smith — who was accessed a technical foul — scored 12 points, while Ferguson also hit double digits with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Reggie Crawford, a senior from Florrisant, Missouri, scored a career-best eight points and hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Kevin Howard finished 8-of-10 from the field and scored 18 points to pace the Wonder Boys. He sank two 3-pointers and also had six rebounds. Isaac Ragland came off the bench and scored 16 points for ATU. He sank 4-of-5 3-point attempts.
