ROFF — The Vanoss High School boys basketball team bounced back from a disappointing loss to Allen with an upset of Roff.
The Wolves sank 10-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter and edged the host Tigers 46-42 Tuesday night.
Vanoss, ranked No. 8 in Class A, improved to 12-3 on the year. Roff, No. 2 in Class B, saw its 13-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 13-1.
In the girls contest, Vanoss used a huge second quarter to bury Roff early in a 76-20 win.
The Lady Wolves, No. 1 in Class A, stayed unbeaten at 16-0 while the Lady Tigers — No. 13 in Class B — fell to 10-2.
BOYS
Vanoss 46, Roff 42
Vanoss senior Riley Vazquez sank two pressure-packed free throws with 19.8 seconds left in the game to put the Wolves on top 43-40 and help preserve the win. Vazquez finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and scored six of his team-high 10 points in the final period.
The game was close throughout. Roff led 12-10 after the first quarter and carried a slim 24-23 lead into halftime. The Tigers were still on top 32-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but Vanoss ended the game on a 16-10 run.
Carter Perry also finished with 10 points, including five in the fourth period. He sank 3-of-4 free throws in the final frame.
Vanoss finished 13-of-19 overall from the charity stripe compared to a 10-of-14 showing by Roff.
Brayden Cannon just missed double figures with nine points for the visitors, while Dillon Deatherage contributed eight points — including a pair of 3-pointers — to a balanced VHS attack. Erik Hatton scored seven points for Vanoss.
Roff playmaker Trayson Miller led the Tigers with 13 points while 6-5 sophomore Tallen Bagwell followed with 11.
Conner Owens sank 6-of-6 first-half free throws for all six of his points and Cade Baldridge hit one 3-pointer and also scored six points for the home team.
GIRLS
Vanoss 76, Roff 20
Vanoss led 19-9 after the first quarter and outscore Roff 28-8 in the second period to take control at 47-17.
Emrie Ellis scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the second period and Payton Owens scored all eight of her points and was the only Roff player to score in the second period.
Vanoss limited Roff to just three points in the entire second half.
No other Vanoss player hit double figures. Maddi Dansby scored nine points — including two 3-pointers — for the Lady Wolves and Trinity Belcher also hit a pair of triples and finished with eight. Alexus Belcher and Rileigh Rush both scored seven points for the visitors. Rush also hit two of 10 Vanoss 3-pointers.
Sidney Wright was next for Vanoss with six points.
