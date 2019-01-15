KONAWA – Sando Hill poured in 20 points and Cade Paulin finished with 19 as the Class 2A fourth-ranked Vanoss Wolves edged Destiny Christian 61-59 to capture the championship of the Konawa Invitational on Saturday night.
“We had a lot of guys contribute in different ways down the stretch,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “I’m extremely proud of my guys showing toughness down the stretch to get a big W.”
Hill, the tournament MVP, scored the game-winning basket on a drive down the lane with less than two seconds left in the game. He sank a pair of 3-point shots and was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Destiny built an early double-digit lead and had a 24-16 advantage after one quarter, but Vanoss went on a 17-12 run through the second in pulling within 36-33 at the half.
The Wolves then outscored Destiny by a 15-10 count in the third quarter to take a 48-46 advantage into the fourth. Each team tallied 13 in the final period.
“We got punched in the mouth early and got down 14,” said Hurt. “We kept playing our style and eventually wore them down.”
Tucker Bucher drilled four 3-point shots on his way to 12 points. All four of those treys came in the second half.
Davante Robinson fired in a game-leading 28 points and one 3-point basket to lead Destiny Christian.
Cade Paulin and Bucher were all-tournament selections.
Vanoss, 15-1 on the season, is at home with Konawa on Tuesday.
