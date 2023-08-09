BYNG — The Byng High School baseball team made a run to the Class A State semifinals last fall and that left the Pirates hungry for more.
Every player on the roster is back and head coach Shawn Streater has added 10 freshmen to the roster heading into this season.
“We have everybody returning from last year and added several new freshmen. Hopefully, we’ve gotten bigger and stronger and smarter,” Streater told The Ada News at the Byng Fall Media Day last Saturday.
“This summer went good and we’ve had several practices and scrimmages that went well,” he continued. “We have as good a shot as anybody. We just have to put it all together, hopefully, make the adjustments we need to make and learn from our mistakes.”
The Pirates should have one of the deepest pitching rotations in the state this fall. The entire staff is back with seniors Bo Boatwright and Cooper McCage leading the way.
Sophomore Preston Welch is coming off a solid freshman campaign and junior Naaman Lee also gave the Pirates quality outings as a sophomore.
Sophomore Hagen Graham is also expected to eat up some innings this fall,
“Hagan Graham really came on last spring and I think he has a chance to help us out,” Streater said.
Byng’s third senior, Malachi Schilreff, is one of the fastest players on the team.
“All three of my seniors can help us in some form or fashion,” Streater said.
The veteran coach is excited to have so many talented freshmen to help push his upperclassmen during workouts.
“We have several young players that I think can step in at key positions and times in a game that can really help us. Spot-wise there could be several of those guys step in. It kind of depends on who’s pitching and the situation … but there are several of them that could get varsity reps this year.” he said. “We have way more depth than we did last year. We go from having 15 guys and now we have 24.”
Streater said he now has at least two at every position during practice sessions and sometimes more.
“All that does is increase your competitiveness and that makes you better,” he said.
Byng juniors Kendon Wood and Ryan Shelton spent their summer playing with the Ada A’s American Legion baseball team and both players improved throughout the season while facing tough competition night nearly every weekend.
Streater said he had a few other players have successful summers with other teams and hopes that will carry over into the 2023 fall campaign.
“Hopefully that will help us when we fire off this fall,” he said. “We’re ready to get started.”
