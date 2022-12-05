Looking exclusively at their on-field resumes, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are unquestionably among the greatest players in baseball history. All else being equal both would have been first-ballot inductees to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013, but thanks to their suspected ties to performance-enhancing drugs they've been shut out by voters for the past decade.
It appeared the doors to Cooperstown closed for good last winter when the pair fell short in their 10th and final year on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot, but they got a final reprieve when they were included on this year's Contemporary Era players ballot. For the first time ever, the former MVPs would be judged by their own peers, who could potentially render a final verdict on the two enduring faces of baseball's Steroid Era.
Sunday night that verdict came down, and once again it was a resounding "guilty."
Not only did Bonds and Clemens fail to receive enough support to earn election to the Hall of Fame, they didn't come close. Both received fewer than four votes from the 16-member committee, far short of the 12 they needed to earn induction to Cooperstown.
Fred McGriff, who hit 493 home runs and was a five-time All-Star over his 19-year career, was the lone player elected. He earned unanimous support and will be honored in Cooperstown next July as part of the Class of 2023.
Former New York Yankee great Don Mattingly finished second in the voting with eight votes, ex-Red Sox ace Curt Schilling earned seven and former Braves MVP Dale Murphy earned six. Albert Belle, Rafael Palmeiro, Bonds and Clemens were all snubbed, drawing fewer than four each.
Though technically Bonds and Clemens could earn still induction as soon as 2026 when the Contemporary Era players committee next convenes, Sunday's vote suggests that unless the makeup of that year's committee is significantly more favorable, Bonds and Clemens won't be enshrined in Cooperstown anytime soon.
And that's a shame.
While it's never been proven conclusively that Bonds or Clemens used steroids and there is disagreement over when exactly they may have started, one thing almost everyone can agree on is that both were Hall of Fame talents who would have been good enough to reach Cooperstown with or without PEDs.
Bonds came into the league a true five-tool talent, a multi-faceted star who could impact the game with his power, speed and defense. He also boasted arguably the greatest batting eye in baseball history, and by the end of his career most opposing managers were content to give him first base rather than risk giving him anything to hit.
It came just as naturally to Clemens, who racked up historic strikeout totals from a young age and quickly established himself as among the most dominant arms baseball had ever seen. But he wasn't just a flamethrower, either. Clemens also had terrific control, which helped him remain one of baseball's best pitchers even into his early-to-mid 40s.
By the time all was said and done, they owned more MVP and Cy Young Awards than anyone else in history with seven each.
Under different circumstances baseball may have been more forgiving of Bonds and Clemens' alleged sins, but a number of factors made their cases more problematic. Both players had frosty relationships with the media — who would later decide their Hall of Fame fates — and the trajectory of their careers lent credence to the notion they had turned to steroids mid-career to keep pace with their younger peers.
For Bonds, it was the dramatic change in his physical appearance and the unprecedented power surge he enjoyed in his 30s. For Clemens, it was his abrupt return to dominance at age 34 following an unremarkable four-year stretch that prompted then Red Sox general manager Dan Duquette to declare Clemens was in the twilight of his career.
Even if the evidence wasn't enough to allow federal charges against the two to stick, it was clearly enough to stain their legacies within the game.
Now, for at least the foreseeable future, the Bonds and Clemens question that has hung over the Baseball Hall of Fame these past two decades has been answered.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
2022 Contemporary Era Players Committee Vote
Fred McGriff, 16 (100%)
Don Mattingly, 8 (50%)
Curt Schilling, 7 (43.8%)
Dale Murphy, 6 (37.5%)
Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro each fewer than four votes.
