EPIC Charter senior Jaedyn Winters has earned a position on the Oklahoma National High School rodeo team and is currently in Gillette, Wyoming with his fellow teammates to compete at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Steer Wrestling.
Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo.
In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $150,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.
To earn this title, contestants must finish in the Top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds - to advance to Saturday evening’s final round.
World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.
Saturday’s championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch Highschool Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. LIVE broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.thecowboychannel.com. The competition continues daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 23.
To follow your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results.
