The icy weather the Ada area gas already received and the strong likelihood of more to follow is playing havoc with small school playoff schedules.
CLASS A
At Vanoss
First-round games between Wetumka and Weleetka will now be moved from Vanoss to Wetumka. The girls game will tip off at 1 p.m. today with the boys game to follow at 3 p.m.
Both Vanoss teams received a bye and will advance to Saturday’s championship contest which will also begin at 1 p.m. inside the Kenneth D. Memorial Fieldhouse.
CLASS B
At Roff
Three games were played at the Class B District Tournament at Roff on Thursday. The Thackerville girls battled the Ryan girls, the Thackerville boys tangled with host Roff and the Oklahoma School for the Deaf met Ryan in the late game.
After the OSD girls withdrew from the tournament, the Roff Lady Tigers will face the winner of Thackerville and Ryan in a championship contest today. The two boys teams that won on Thursday will follow in a title tilt.
As of press time, today’s start times had not been announced by Roff officials.
CLASS B
At Tupelo
In the Class B District Tournament at Tupelo, four games are scheduled for today.
The Tupelo girls meet Achille at 1 p.m., The Achille boys meet Wapanucka at 3 p.m.; The Caney girls face Wapanucka at 6 p.m. and the Tupelo boys battle Caney at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s girls and boys championship games are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
CLASS A
At Allen
The Class A District Tournament in Allen tips off today with the Quinton and Haileyville girls meeting in a 1 p.m. first-round contest. and the Quinton-Haileyville boys following at 3 p.m.
The host Allen clubs will play for a district title against the winners at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.
With changes in the weather, all these game times are subject to change. Fans are urged to contact their school’s administrators for any questions.
