Local players Triniti Cotanny of Latta, Amaya Frizell of Ada, Maddie Adair of Roff, Peyton Owens of Roff, Jaylee Willis of Latta and Taryn Batterton of Latta helped their team to a 3-2 victory in the 2022 Oklahoma Native All-State Association fastpitch softball game held Thursday at the Creek Nation Omniplex field in Okmulgee. Native All-State baseball, golf, girls basketball and boys basketball will be played today.
WInning All-Staters
