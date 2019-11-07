BOKCHITO — Emily Wilson had a nice debut for the Vanoss Lady Wolves.
Wilson erupted for a team-high 33 points to help Vanoss bury Rock Creek 90-13 Tuesday night on the road.
It was the season opener for coach Jonathon Hurt’s team.
Vanoss bolted to leads of 25-2 after one quarter and 56-4 by halftime.
Wilson, who moved in from Byng, hit five 3-pointers and saw action in the first three quarters.
Emrie Ellis finished with 27 points, included a trio of 3-point shots, and Lizzy Simpson reached double digits with 10
Calvin girls roll
by Tupelo
CALVIN — The Calvin Lady Bulldogs, behind Hannah Harris’ game-leading 30 points, knocked down 11 3-point buckets in cruising to a 58-23 victory over the Tupelo Lady Tigers Tuesday night.
Harris connected on three 3-point shots while Shantel Potter, in finishing with 16 points, converted four treys to fuel the Calvin offense. Katie Carter and Maelei Carroll each sank two 3-point shots in finishing with six points to round out the Lady Bulldog scoring. Breonna D’Aguanno, who had two treys of her own, led Tupelo with eight points, and Shaylyn McCollum was next with five.
Monday, Nov. 4
Calvin 76, Mill Creek 25
Hannah Harris exploded for 40 points to help the Lady Bulldogs soar past Mill Creek 76-25 Monday night.
Shantel Potter added 16 points, and Maeli Carroll followed with eight for the Calvin.
Calvin led 29-4 after the first quarter and had forged a 49-7 lead by halftime.
“We played really hard on defense, and our underclassmen stepped up and hit some shots,” said Calvin head coach Nathan Holland.
Earlsboro stings Stonewall
STONEWALL — Double-figure efforts from Mahayla Walker and Meghan Sliger weren’t enough Tuesday night, as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns fell to the visiting Earlsboro Lady Wildcats 67-38.
Walker tallied 13 points and Sliger had 11 for Stonewall, which fell into a 21-10 hole through one quarter and was down by a 36-16 count at halftime.
Alexxis Coon poured in a game-high 26 points, including five 3-point baskets, for Earlsboro. Abbey McCarroll and Sierra Streater followed with 11 points each, and Mariana Siqueiros tacked on 10.
BOYS
Varnum clips
Roff in OT
ROFF — The Roff Tigers used a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime before dropping a 69-64 decision to Varnum Tuesday night.
Roff starts out at 1-1 on the year, while Varnum improved to 2-0.
The host Tigers jumped out to leads of 15-11 and 36-30. But the Whippets outscored Roff 20-9 in the third period to surge to a 50-45 advantage.
Roff got 19 points from Wil Joplin and 15 more from Trayson Miller. Talon Rhoten followed with eight.
Lance Nutt paced the Varnum offense with 21 points, while Martell Davis followed with 19.
Earlsboro rallies past Stonewall
STONEWALL — The Earlsboro Wildcats overcame a two-point deficit at the end of three quarters and had a 28-17 run through the fourth in defeating the Stonewall Longhorns, 73-65, on Tuesday.
Clayton Findley fired in a game-high 29 points, including four treys, for Stonewall, but it wasn’t enough to offset the fourth-quarter splurge by the Wildcats.
Spencer Gatewood followed with 13 points, including one 3-point bucket, for the Longhorns. Trent Bradley and Clayton Spain chipped in nine and eight points, respectively, in a losing effort.
Dante Hall paced the Wildcats with 22 points, including four treys. Micha Anderson followed with 15 points, including two 3-point baskets, and Brady Sheets finished with 14 points.
“We played well in the first half. Rebounding killed us in the second half. We gave up way too many second-chance points,” said Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland.
Vanoss pulls
away in third
BOKCHITO — The Vanoss Wolves used a big third quarter to shoot past Rock Creek 62-41 on the road Tuesday night.
The Wolves led just 23-18 at halftime but outscored Rock Creek 24-9 in the third quarter to take control.
Ryan Dennis led a balanced VHS offense with 14 points, while Cade Paulin followed with 13. Riley Vazquez added 12 points, while Tucker Bucher also reached double figures with 10.
Calvin edges Tupelo club
CALVIN — The Calvin Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season with a slim 41-39 win over visiting Tupelo Tuesday night.
A 10-7 run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
Jace McRay paced the Calvin effort with 14 points, while Charlie Harden just missed double figures with nine.
Jaxen McRay and Jake McRay added eight points each for the Bulldogs.
Michael Morales scored a game-high 19 points for Tupelo, and Bentley Bills hit two 3-pointers and added 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.