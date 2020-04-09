Meagan Wilson had no plans to coach soccer when she came to East Central University to play the sport nearly two decades ago. Yet here she is.
Wilson, who graduated from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, majored in business administration finance during her four years (from 2001-2004) as a goalkeeper for the Tigers.
“I’m not even really using that degree,” Wilson told The Ada News.
Even after her four years on the ECU soccer team, she still wasn’t 100% convinced on becoming a coach herself. But she spent a year as a graduate assistant for the Tigers while obtaining her master’s degree in sports administration, and the rest is history.
That’s when she got coaching fever.
“My time at East Central is 100 percent why I became a coach,” she said. “It set me on my career path.”
Wilson is in her seventh season at the head coach of McKinney Boyd High School — and she’s also the assistant athletic coordinator — and her run has been very successful there. She entered this season with an overall record of 138-39-36 and had her squad in third place in District 9-6A before the novel coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down schools until May 4.
She’s holding out hope that her team can finish out the season at some point after the pandemic clears up.
“They have said that if we get back, that the Texas UIL (University Interscholastic League) does have a plan in place to complete spring seasons,” she said. “I hope, especially for my seniors ... we get to finish this thing out. Right now, this is completely uncharted territory for everybody. We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now.”
In the meantime, Wilson is keeping her team busy through social media assignments.
“We actually have set up a whole bunch of different online social media challenges for the kids to do. We’re keeping them fit and keeping them active doing that,” she said. “Even though we can’t be with each other at practice every day, there’s an expectation that they still continue to maintain their fitness. We’ve given them a lot of fun, different ways to compete on their own, but this still allows them to stay connected and be with each other through the social media outlets.”
Wilson spent four years at Wakeland High School as the girls soccer coach and led her team to a state championship in 2011. During four seasons there, she compiled an overall record of 69-6-7, including going 25-2-1 during the run to the state title.
Wilson and her fiancé have coached club soccer together for 13 years. She’s also been a part of the staff for the U-20 Jamaican National Team.
Wilson said ECU coaches Heather Beam and Riley Bailey had a profound impact on her own career. She fondly remembers spending hours at Beam’s house for dinners and other social activities.
“One of the best things, if you asked any of us about our time at East Central, was just the family feel we all had and got from Heather and Riley as our coaches. That, more than anything, is what I’ve tried to bring into my programs,” she said. “We all came from different places ... but we were all a family together.”
Wilson said it was Beam who got her to make the trip to the Ada campus.
“She’s amazing. I think if you would ask every single girl that was on that team, I think they’d tell you the reason they came to East Central was because of her. She had a way of making people feel special and making people feel loved. She was your home away from home,” Wilson said.
Wilson has tried to give back ever since, sending a number of players that she’s coached to play for the Tigers.
“There’s probably been 10 to 15 kids that have now gone into that program and have played for East Central that have either come from by club teams or my high school teams that have gotten to go experience some of the same things I got to experience and what made East Central cool,” she said.
Wilson said she’ll never forget her East Central roots.
“I can’t say enough about my time at ECU. It was just amazing to be a part of that program,” she said.
