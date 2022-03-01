Vanoss High School graduate Emily Wilson nearly turned in a double-double in the East Central University women’s basketball team’s tough 69-64 overtime loss to Southwestern Friday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Bulldogs improved to 25-4 and 19-2 in Great American Conference play, while East Central dropped to 14-11 and 11-10.
It was an agonizing loss for the Tigers, who led by 14 after a jumper by Alexis Lyons with 6:39 left in regulation. ECU then proceeded to go 0-of-9 from the field with three turnovers and two missed free throws the rest of the fourth quarter.
Southwestern had a chance to win it in regulation but Makyara Tramble missed a pair of free throws with 31 seconds left.
East Central then called time out to set up a final play, but a 3-pointer by Mackenzie Crusoe at the buzzer was off the mark.
In overtime, Wilson converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 3:16 remaining to put the Tigers on top 62-60.
A Crusoe layup gave the home team a 64-62 advantage with 2:27 showing.
However, the Tigers got cold again and Southwestern rallied with a 7-0 run to end the game.
East Central led 15-8 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime. ECU outscored SWOSU 21-14 in the third frame to grab a 47-38 lead. Southwestern then outscored the Tigers 31-17 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Wilson’s big game included a team-best 16 points and nine rebounds. She also hit a pair of 3-pointers. Izzy Cummins — who hit a trio of 3-point baskets — also scored 16 points before fouling out.
Crusoe was next with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.
ECU got a game-high 11 rebounds from Madison Rehl, who also had five points and four steals.
Tramble led Southwestern with 15 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Lauren Ramey followed with 14 points and three steals for the visitors, while Karly Gore finished with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs went 25-of-36 (69.4%) from the free-throw line, while ECU finished 10-of-15 (66.7%).
East Central men clinch
spot in GAC Tournament
The East Central University men’s basketball team hit 10 3-pointers and turned back Southwestern 74-68 in a Friday afternoon home game.
The Tigers improved to 11-16 overall and 9-12 in the Great American conference to help secure a spot in the league’s postseason tournament. Southwestern left town at 11-15 and 10-11.
Coach Max Pendery’s club was aided by Harding handing Arkansas-Monticello a 60-49 loss on Thursday. The Boll Weevils lost their final seven games of the regular season.
Against SWOSU, East Central forged a 36-28 halftime lead but was outscored 40-38 in the second half.
The Bulldogs managed to tie the game at 62-62 with 4:15 to play before ECU ended the game on a 12-6 run.
East Central finished 10-of-25 (40%) from 3-point territory, while Southwestern made just 4-of-27 (14.8%) triples.
Brennen Burns led the ECU charge with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. AJ Ferguson, Jr. also had 15 points to go with four rebounds. He sank 6-of-7 free throws.
Reggie Crawford followed with 11 points, including three 3-point shots. Romello Wilbert grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with six points and four assists.
Southwestern got a game-high 24 points from Damion Thornton. No other SWOSU player reached double figures.
