BYNG – Emily Wilson poured in a game-high 28 points, including two 3-point baskets, as the Byng Lady Pirates stunned 16th-ranked Tuttle 54-43 in a Class 4A regional winners’-bracket clash Thursday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng, 16-11 on the season, jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and outscored Tuttle, 15-10, in the second in building a 31-16 halftime advantage. It was 43-27 in favor of the Lady Pirates after three quarters.
“It was a great win. I’m proud of our girls’ effort top to bottom,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “Our young kids did a good job of preparing, and we executed wildly. I thought Emily was special too.”
Next on the scoring chart for the Lady Pirates were Trenity Miller with seven, including one trey, and McKinley Feazle with six.
Konawa upsets No. 11 Am-Po
KONAWA – Charlene Galimba fired in 23 points, recorded six steals and dished out four assists Thursday night as the 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers downed 11th-ranked Amber-Pocasset 59-50 in a Class 2A regional winners’-bracket matchup.
Kayden King followed with 14 points before fouling out, while Kayla Hill netted 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for the winners. Kashyn Ortiz chipped in five points to go with six boards and four assists, and Kashyn Ortiz totaled four assists and four steals to go with her three points. Frankie Soar also contributed four points before fouling out.
“It was a great win versus a great team. The girls have gotten used to fighting adversity. We did a good job keeping the game close in the first half with our starters in foul trouble,” said Konawa head coach Ray Ardery. “These girls just never get their heads down and quit. It’s a good feeling knowing that no matter the situation, the girls are going to give it all they have.”
Konawa trailed 17-12 after one quarter and 30-21 at halftime before going on a 16-9 run in the third to pull within 39-37 entering the fourth. The Lady Tigers then doubled up Am-Po with a 22-11 run the rest of the way.
“We were able to claw our way back into it in the third quarter, and there is no other group that I’d rather go into the fourth quarter with,” Ardery said.
Konawa, 21-4 on the season, will face fifth-ranked Latta at 6:30 p.m. tonight inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Latta drops Wilburton in 2A
LATTA – Shelby Garrett converted three of her five 3-point shots and ended up with 17 points Thursday night as the fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers whipped Wilburton, 58-22, in a Class 2A regional winners’-bracket contest.
Emma Epperly followed with 16 points for Latta which improved to 22-5 with the victory.
Taryn Batterton contributed six points, and Carson Dean followed with five to go with seven rebounds. Macy Smith had six boards to go with her two points. Tawni Wood collected a team-high three assists to go with her two points.
The Lady Panthers, leading 10-5 after one quarter, shut out Wilburton in the second in establishing a 23-5 halftime advantage. A 21-9 third quarter by Latta made it a rout, as the score was inflated to 44-14.
The Lady Panthers will host local rival Konawa at 6:30 p.m. tonight for the regional championship.
