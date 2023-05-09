Editor’s Note: Following is a journal kept by Ada High School junior golfer London Wilson during her team’s journey to a Class 4A State championship.
Day 1 ● Practice round
We’re about to head out for our practice round in Weatherford! Things are a little hectic, but we’re getting there. I just hope we do well. We’ll stop for breakfast at Chick-fil-A and be on our way! Ava P is in charge of the music and I think Coach Anderson has lost his hearing.
Two and a half hours later we finally arrive at the golf course and things are looking hopeful. We see a few other teams already playing and practicing. We don’t really like some of those guys. Warmed up with some range balls and then hit the course. We were told they planned to change some tee locations on the second day so we experimented with different tee shots.
Well, we played pretty well. Hope it doesn’t rain tomorrow. We just need to have confidence and go get it. I’m hungry! Walking into Luigi’s Italian Restaurant. Oh that’s just great! Fort Gibson and Hilldale are eating here also. No eye contact!
Day 1 ● State Tournament
Wake up at 6:30 a.m. Had some breakfast and departed for the course at 8 a.m. Heading to the course and we all forgot our rain gear. Coach was a bit grumpy about that.
We played well today! We’re currently in first place, but we still have a whole lot of golf left. It rained some but the course was ok. They had a lot of sprinkler construction and so sometimes your ball may land in the dirt or even a trench. We played with Weatherford and Tuttle. I played my butt off today. Hard work pays off. We just need to go out tomorrow and have fun!
Day 2 ● State Tournament
Wake up 6:45 a.m. Had the same breakfast at the hotel and departed for course at 7:50 a.m. We just need to leave it all out on the course today. I believe in these girls and all the work they’ve put in this season. No one is more deserving of this win. We got this. I believe in us.
We started with rain again, but it stopped pretty quickly. We are playing with Bishop McGuinness and Fort Gibson. The top three teams play together the last day.
I played pretty good today. I wish I knew how the others were playing but I just stay focused on how I play. Last hole No. 18. Fairly straight hole up the hill. A blind shot from the tee. I pulled it left behind a tree.
When I came over the hill I saw so many fans and other teams watching. A gallery! Really, neat. Parked my ball behind a small tree. I asked coach if I should go over or under the tree. He said “go over”. Ok I’ll go over. Shot was a bit short. On in two, two putts, got a par!
Now headed to the clubhouse to turn in my scores. Still had to wait on Beans to finish. We were behind Coach Anderson as he was counting scores. He’s not so good with math you know. The anticipation was killing me. When the last score was posted he turned and said “We did it”!
We won!!!!! Ok I must admit I started crying and I couldn’t stop. I think when Coach Anderson saw me he started crying too. Of course he wouldn’t admit it.
I’m so proud of this team. I was honestly a little worried going into Day 2. Bishop McGuinness and Fort Gibson have been on fire all year long and a six-stroke lead isn’t exactly comfortable. We did our best and it was enough to secure us the win! Now we have to start preparing for next year— let’s go back-to-back!
I’M EXHAUSTED!
