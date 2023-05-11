CHICKASHA — Latta High School product Jaylee Willis was named to the Second Team when the 2023 Sooner Athletic Conference announced its postseason honors earlier this week after a strong freshman season for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team.
The two-sport athlete began her collegiate softball career in epic fashion, producing a .319 batting average through 44 games played. Furthermore, she has produced 30 hits, three doubles, a triple, 28 runs scored, 17 runs batted in, and 18 stolen bases.
She also currently owns a .951 fielding percentage as the everyday center fielder.
With the Drovers clinching a spot in the NAIA Softball National Championship tournament, Willis joins very rare air, as she has participated in the national tournament for multiple sports in the same season (women’s basketball & softball).
Junior McKenzie Ruth of Sulphur was also a second-team selection. Ruth had her season brought to a close early due to injury, but she was having yet another terrific campaign before having to shut it down for the year. The All-SAC selection is the second of Ruth’s career and she was also selected as a first-team NAIA All-American a year ago.
Ruth appeared in 35 games this season and produced a .311 batting average with 33 hits, a triple, 39 runs scored, and 13 runs batted in. Additionally, she stole 34 bases, which still ranks as the fourth most in the SAC.
The Drovers (39-13) are a No. 1 seed for the 2023 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round, in addition to being one of 10 host sites around the nation. The Drovers will host No. 2 seed Mobile University (Ala.), No. 3 seed Cottey College, and No. 4 Avila University.
USAO has recent history with all three teams coming to Chickasha, having put together a 9-3 win-loss record against the three opponents (0-2 vs Mobile, 5-1 vs Cottey, 4-0 vs Avila).
The Drovers meet Avila at 6 p.m. Monday to kick off the tournament at the Bill Smith Ballpark in Chickasha.
