HEALDTON — Latta senior Jaylee Willis hit for the cycle and Healdton couldn’t hit pitcher Taryn Batterton in the Lady Panthers’ 15-0 road win Monday night.
Coach Missy Rogers’ club improved to 5-1 on the fall.
Willis finished 4-for-4 with a triple in the first inning, beat out an infield single in the second inning, cracked a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the third inning and ended her night with a double in the top of the fourth frame.
And by the way, her home run was the first one that left the park in her varsity fastpitch career. Willis finished with two RBIs and scored twice.
Batterton threw three dominant innings for Latta. She struck out five, didn’t allow a run or a hit and walked one. Laraby Jennings tossed the final two scoreless frames and ended up with two strikeouts and two walks while allowing the only HHS hit of the game.
Jade Sanders and Jaycie Prine also hit home runs for Latta in a 17-hit barrage. Sanders went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Prine finished 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Batterton and Kate Williams both finished 2-for-4 with a double. Triniti Cotanny also doubled, while Brooklyn Ryan drove in two runs.
Latta was at Konawa Tuesday and travels to the Southmoore Festival on Friday.
Tupelo turns back Allen
TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers piled up 14 hits and pulled away from Allen 9-3 in a Monday home game.
Tupelo improved to 3-1 on the year.
B. Sanders cracked an RBI double in the top of the first inning to give Allen a short-lived 1-0 lead.
However, Tupelo scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second to go on top 4-1.
Kaylea Palmer led Tupelo at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the THS batting order. Carli Cox went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, while Ava Sliger finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Katie Eager went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the home team.
No. 7 went 2-for-3 with a double, while No. 12 finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lady Mustangs. No. 32 slapped a double.
Cox earned the pitching win for Tupelo. She struck out three, walked two and surrendered three hits and two earned runs. Sliger tossed the final two frames, striking out five of the seven batters she faced while allowing one hit.
Seminole shuts down Byng
BYNG — Seminole hurler Natalia Sewell kept the Byng offense in check and the Lady Chieftains rallied for a 4-1 win over the Lady Pirates Monday at Bobby Johnson Field.
Seminole improved to 2-1 on the year, while Byng slid to 3-5.
Byng struck first when McKenzie Alford reached on an error, stole second and raced home on an RBI double by Alexa Thompson that gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Patterson’s RBI single in the top of the fourth inning knotted the score at 1-1. Seminole scored a pair of runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to keep Byng at bay.
Sewell did the rest for Seminole. She struck out nine, walked two, scattered three hits and didn’t allow an earned run in the complete-game gem. Hannah Word was solid in defeat. She walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings of work.
Havyn Miller and Hannah Boyd had Byng’s other hits.
Sierra Patterson paced an eight-hit Seminole offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Reese Street went 2-for-3 and scored twice, while Sewell doubled for the visitors.
Byng was scheduled to host Mount St. Mary on Tuesday and Varnum at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Khoury rakes for Vanoss
WETUMKA — The Vanoss Lady Wolves ran their record to 4-0 with a 16-0 triumph over Wetumka on the road Monday night.
Sophomore Erin Khoury had a monster day at the plate for Vanoss, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, six RBIs and two runs scored to pace a 17-hit VHS explosion.
Maddi Dansby finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double two RBIs and a run scored for the visitors, while Hailee Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored as the VHS leadoff hitter.
Trinity Belcher finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jacee Underwood went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and three runs scored.
Brinn Brassfield pitched four shutout innings to earn the win. She struck out six, walked two and allowed two hits.
Vanoss traveled to Butner on Tuesday and is part of the 2021 Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament beginning Thursday. The Lady Wolves are scheduled to meet Coleman at noon in a first-round matchup.
Stonewall socks Rock Creek
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns ran their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 shutout victory over Rock Creek at home Monday evening.
Freshman hurler Talise Parnell threw the first 4.1 innings of the game to earn the pitching victory. She struck out nine, walked four and didn’t allow a run or a hit. Reliever Lilly Wyche got the only two batters she faced to ground out.
Kaylee Ford led an eight-hit SHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Parnell finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Lyndi Humphers finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Wyche went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored from the top of the Stonewall batting order.
The Lady Longhorns were set to host Tushka on Tuesday and compete in the 2021 Green and Black Fall Bash in Stuart with three games set for Friday. Stonewall meets Caney at 2 p.m., Savanna at 6:30 p.m. and Ripley at 8 p.m. Saturday’s championship round begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m.
