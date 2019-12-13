Will Thunder GM Presti stick to his word?

It was general manager Sam Presti’s annual state of the Thunder press conference when I decided he’d finally answered the big question: What did he want more, victories or ping-pong balls in the draft lottery?
He first said Oklahoma City was in a “unique situation,” able to achieve “value generation” while also able to “get good players” like Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari.
Finally, he said, “Obviously, the most important season is next season, and we want to maximize this season the best we can.”
Perhaps naively, I took the phrase “maximize this season” to be a matter of wins, losses and a possible playoff berth.
Yet, even if that was clear, Presti’s living up to the sentiment will take place over the next several weeks.
Remember when whether Paul and Gallinari, or even Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder, would finish the season in Oklahoma City were big questions?
Well, on Dec. 15, when the vast majority of last summer’s signed free agents become eligible to be traded, the door will open to myriad possibilities of player movement lasting until the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Thunder picked up a bushel of first-round draft picks dealing Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant last offseason, with the possibility of creating still more selections by trading still more players.
Also, OKC has won five of six games, would be in the playoffs if they began today and appears to be putting a team on the floor that very much enjoys playing together.
Erik Horne, who covers the Thunder for The Athletic and who is on the road with them during their current West Coast swing, has reported both coach Billy Donovan’s and point guard Chris Paul’s thoughts on the matter.
Donovan’s are interesting, and Paul’s are more interesting.
“I don’t think any of these guys are worried about or are thinking about stuff that could potentially happen,” Donovan said. “You could spend your whole life worrying about things that may never happen. What’s to say nothing happens? What’s to say the roster stays exactly the same? You don’t know what’s going to happen, and neither do I.”
Here’s Paul.
“To tell you the truth, that was the farthest thing from my mind until you just said something about it,” he said. “I have no clue about anything, and I promise I don’t know what’s being said, what’s being talked about. For us in the locker room, that’s not something we talk about or even whisper about. We just hoop.”
Donovan’s words are interesting because he speaks them as though he has no dog in the fight, which he may well not. He’s in the last year of his contract and all final decisions about the team run through Presti, not him.
Paul’s are more interesting because when he says “I promise,” it sounds like he really means it and still, to not think or ever speak about the possibility of the team being broken up, on its face, appears far-fetched.
I may still be naive, but I’m inclined to take Paul at his word and inclined to believe it’s a measure of the immersion the players have collectively reached and, given all that, should a general manager break it up?
Gallinari, in the final year of his contract, making a reasonable-in-NBA-terms $20.56 million this season, would be a very attractive piece for a team badly wanting to contend to acquire.
On the other hand, is it possible the Thunder receiving Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-round draft picks and the rights to two draft swaps from the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George is enough?
Does Gallinari really have to be spun off for more future assets?
If the Thunder are playoff bound, is it worth killing the 2020 postseason to get another pick or two? Also, if Gallinari’s flipped for future assets, every player not part of OKC’s long-range plans could be flipped, too.
Paul’s contract may not be movable, but Adams, Schroder and Nerlens Noel?
Sure.
Moments of truth are coming.
Six games ago, when OKC was 6-11 and couldn’t pull out a fourth quarter, who cared? Now, 11-12 and playing well, perhaps many care. And should they keep it going, many more may care.
But will Presti?
