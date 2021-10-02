What a week in the Great American Conference!
The week featured an overtime game and winning margins of 3, 4, 7 and 7 points. The “blowouts” were wins of 21 and 17 points. The average score was 34 for the winners and 26 for the losers. Between the two teams, they averaged close to 60 points a game.
In a wild game in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Henderson State defeated Southern Arkansas 56-49 after trailing 28-0 in the first quarter. The game saw a pick-6 by each team and an interception return to the opponent’s 6-yard line.
Henderson State scored 28 points in the last 4:30 of the second quarter to lead 35-28 at the half.
East Central 20, Northwestern 17 (OT)
The Tigers (3-1) took to the air to down the Rangers (0-4) in Alva for their third consecutive victory. QB Kenny Hrncir completed 19-of-37 pass attempts for an even 350 yards and three TDs. Jayquan Lincoln and Chris Shaw each had over 100 yards and a touchdown receiving. The Tigers added 109 yards on the ground for a total of 459 yards. Mookie Douglas had 55 rushing yards to leave his averages at 5.5 per carry and just under 100 yards per game for the season.
The Tiger defense had another outstanding game as it gave up only 156 yards on the ground and 175 in the air for a total of 331 yards. The Tigers are second in the GAC in total defense and lead the conference in pass defense. RJ Williams at 8.5 tackles per game and Cameron Jones at 7.5 are third and sixth in the conference.
ECU started the scoring on a 74-yard pass from Hrncir to Chris Shaw with 1:50 left in the first quarter. NW drove 76 yards in five plays to even the score with 4:35 left in the first half. The score came on a 22-yard pass.
After a scoreless third quarter, the two teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 7. Each team punted three times in the third quarter as neither team was able to move the ball.
Following an interception, on the last play of the third quarter, the Rangers started at the Tiger 44 and drove to the 13-yard line. From there they missed a 21-yard field goal. The Tigers then went 80 yards to take a 14-7 lead on a 20-yard pass from Hrncir to Teslim Abubakar with 3:55 left in the game. On the drive, freshman Nemier Herod ran four times for 16 yards. In the game, he had nine runs for 30 yards.
Northwestern answered with a 9-play, 79-yard drive to tie the score with 1:03 left in the game. Each team had one more possession in regulation. ECU punted and NW had the ball with 0:07 left. They tried a long pass, but ECU’s Jalen Baldwin picked it off to end regulation with the two teams tied at 14.
In the overtime, NW had the ball first. The Tiger defense gave up a yard on first down and then forced two incomplete passes leaving NW with a 4th-and-9 from the 24-yard line. They connected on a 34-yard field goal to go ahead 17-14.
The Tigers wasted no time in claiming the victory. On the first play of their OT possession, Hrncir connected with Jayquan Lincoln for a 25-yard pass play and a 13-10 win.
Henderson State 56,
Southern Arkansas 49
In what is being called a game for the ages, the Henderson State Reddies ran their record to 4-0 in the biggest comeback in GAC history.
In the wild game, the two teams combined for 1,073 yards. The defenses were not exactly standing around as there were two pick-6s in the game and an interception returned to the 6-yard line. Seven total interceptions were returned for a total of 185 yards.
Nothing went right for the Reddies in the first quarter. The Mule Riders of Southern Arkansas jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their first possession. On their second possession, SAU went 68 yards in seven plays to lead 14-0. SAU intercepted a pass and returned it to the 6-yard line and scored to make it 21-0. A 35-yard pick-6 made the score 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was one the Henderson state faithful will remember forever. Henderson State finally got on the scoreboard with 13:30 left in the second quarter. Following SAUs first punt of the day, HSU scored on a 53-yard pass at the 4:30 mark to pull within 14 at 28-14.
With 1:52 left in the half, SAU tried a pass on 4th-and-2 from their own 30. HSU took over on downs. A 30-yard TD run made the score 28-21 with only 1:52 left until halftime. An interception with 1:07 left gave HSU the ball 43 yards from the tying score. Four passes and 27 seconds later, the score was tied at 28.
A perfectly executed pooch kick by HSU landed in an open area and took a bounce backwards toward the kicking team. HSU recovered on the ASU 26 with 20 seconds left in the half.
Following an incomplete pass, HSU covered the 26 yards in the air and now led 35-28.
In an unreal five minutes, Henderson State scored 28 points in 10 plays on drives of 1, 2, 5 and 2 plays covering 53, 30, 43 and 26 yards, respectively. The last three drives each started with an incomplete pass.
Both teams scored in the third quarter leaving HSU with a 42-35 lead. HSU then put the game away with a back-breaking 100-yard pick-6 on a play that started with SAU four yards from a touchdown. At the end of the third quarter, HSU led 49-35. In the fourth quarter, the teams traded scores and then Southern Arkansas scored with 31 seconds left to account for the final 56-49 total.
Oklahoma Baptist 31,
Southwestern 27
Southwestern (0-4) took Oklahoma Baptist (3-1) to the wire in this one. SW Quarterback Tanner Griffin was out with an injury, but his replacement, Jalil Kilpatrick filled in well.
OBU didn’t get their usual big game in the air as QB Preston Haire was limited to 167 yards and a single touchdown. He finished 17-of-32 through the air.
The big gun for OBU was 6’2”, 222-pound junior running back Tyler Stuever who ran 25 times for 178 yards and one score. In the last minute and a half of the game, Stuever ran four times for 54 yards and three first downs to put the game away for OBU. Stuever was named the GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
OBU linebacker Josh Arnold set a new conference record for tackles for loss and was named the GAC Defensive Player of the Week. He recorded eight tackles for losses of 46 yards including three sacks. He totaled 13 tackles in the game from his linebacker position. His sack on a 3rd-and-9 resulted in an SW punt with 1:42 left in the game.
Southeastern 31,
Southern Nazarene 10
Southeastern’s defense was tested in this one, but they came through often enough for the win. Southern Naz out gained SE 393 yards to 257 yards and held the Savage Storm (4-0) to only 79 yards passing. SNU (0-4) ran for 177 yards and passed for 216 yards.
Still, SEs defense was the difference. Even though they gave up yards SNU was only 2-of-12 on third down and 3-of-6 on fourth down.
A SE field goal early in the second quarter gave the Savage Storm a 10-0 lead. After the kickoff, SNU started at their own 40-yard line. They drove to the SE 15-yard line before a fumble on a 2nd-and-8 was returned 84 yards by SE to the SNU 4. SE scored three plays later to take a 17-0 lead and put the game away. SE led 24-3 at the half and upped the lead to 31-3 in the third quarter. SNU added a score and neither team scored in the final quarter.
Harding 38, Ouachita Baptist 21
Harding (3-1) (as predicted, but it was on a coin flip) handed Ouachita Baptist (3-1) its first loss of the year. The victory also ended Ouachita’s 30-game GAC win streak, a streak that began on October 12, 2017. Ouachita came into the game as the No. 8 team in the country.
Harding led 24-7 at the half and added a score in the third and fourth quarters to take a 38-14 lead. Ouachita scored with 2:14 left to make the final score 38-21 in favor of Harding.
Harding pounded Ouachita 71 times for 409 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Harding was led by GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week Omar Sinclair. Sinclair, a 5-8, 190-pound junior carried the ball 16 times for 182 yards and a touchdown. He added a 25-yard kick return to finish with 207 all-purpose yards. He is now averaging 10 yards per carry on his 40 attempts for the year.
Sinclair was helped by Preston Paden with 82 yards on 22 carries; Jhalen Spicer with 65 yards on four carries and Cole Chancey with 65 yards on 24 carries.
Ouachita was held to 119 yards running and 123 passing and two touchdowns. The Tigers completed 11-of-15 pass attempts. Their 242 total yards were far below their usual performance. Harding added one pass completion of 25 yards to go with their 409 yards on the ground for 433 total yards.
Arkansas-Monticello (2-2)
27 Arkansas Tech (0-4) 20
The first half had to have the folks in the stands almost dizzy as the ball went back and forth from one team to the other. The half featured 13 changes of possession on 10 punts, an interception and two kickoffs.
Short possessions were the norm although the two teams traded 60+ yard drives for scores. UAM (2-2) scored first at the end of the first period and ATU (0-4) answered early in the second. The two teams then punted on seven consecutive possessions. During that stretch, they ran 30 plays and gained only 67 yards.
Arkansas Tech took a 10-7 lead on the last play of the half.
UAM took a 13-10 lead on a short run at the 07:13 mark in the third quarter. Their try for two came up short. ATU added a field goal to tie the score and the two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 10-10.
UAM took the lead for good halfway through the fourth quarter on a 21-yard run. After the kickoff, ATU moved from their own 30 to the UAM 12. A pass on a 3rd-and-9 from the 12 resulted in a 77-yard pick-6 to put ATU up 27-13 with 3:28 left in the game. UAM added a final score with 1:24 left.
Looking ahead
Last week, thanks to a lucky coin flip, I was again 6-for-6 to move to 12-0 on the year. This week may not be so good as several games could go either way. It will be six Oklahoma Teams against six Arkansas Teams for the third time this season. So far this year, Arkansas leads 8-4. More on that next week.
Southern Arkansas (2-2)
at East Central (3-1)
Southern Arkansas will not have a 28-point quarter or score anywhere near 49 points this week. The Tiger defense will shut them down. The SA defense has given up a lot of yards and a lot of points. ECU will get a bunch of both yards and points to win this one.
Northwestern (0-4)
at Ouachita Baptist (3-1)
Ouachita will be too much for the Rangers who will make the long trip home with a 0-5 record.
Arkansas Tech (0-4)
at Southern Nazarene (0-4)
One team will win their first game of the year. I think it will be the home team, Southern Nazarene.
Henderson State (4-0)
at Southeastern (4-0)
Wow. Maybe this should be this week’s coin flip. However, Henderson State has yet to play a team that currently has a winning record. They will this week and they won’t be able to keep up. Southeastern will move to 5-0 and the top of the GAC standings.
Southwestern (0-4) at
Arkansas-Monticello (2-2)
Being on the road and playing a team that has lost to two of the league’s best in Oklahoma Baptist and Henderson State, I don’t like Southwestern’s chances. So, chalk this one up the Arkansas Weevils.
Harding (3-1) at
Oklahoma Baptist (3-1)
Harding is for real as they just ended Ouachita Baptist’s 39 game GAC winning streak. The home team will go down in this one.
