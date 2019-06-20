Why others' issues make Westbrook, Thunder look better and better

NORMAN — The day Russell Westbrook does a media member any favors and the day the Thunder, as an organization, quit letting him run the entire media show may be never.
Also, the day Westbrook loses all of his selfish tendencies, takes only his good shots and none of his bad ones, quits giving up silly personal fouls only to earn technical fouls, even acknowledges his shortcomings remotely regularly may be never, too.
Yet, given recent NBA developments, maybe the guy’s not so hard to play alongside after all.
Perhaps he’s a dream.
Because Monday, we learned via the intrepid reporting of ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the last place to find unity in the NBA these days is with the Houston Rockets, from ownership and coach Mike D’Antoni unable to come up with a contract extension in line with a skipper who’s won 173 games over three seasons, to two superstars — Chris Paul and James Harden — who can’t begin to get along.
In a story that popped Tuesday from Yahoo Sports, the grim relationship between Paul and Harden was brought into greater light.
“There’s no respect at all on either side,” a source was quoted in the Yahoo story. “They need to get away from one another. Chris doesn’t respect James’ standing in the league and James doesn’t respect the work Chris has put in to this point.”
Making it more untenable may be Houston’s opportunity to move Paul would seem to be zero, his contract calling for him to be paid about $120 million over the next three seasons. And you thought Albert Pujols’ contract was bad.
Getting away from Houston, how about Golden State?
Kevin Durant seemed to have nothing to be upset about all season long, yet questions about his possible free agency irritated him greatly. So much so, he shut out the media entirely for a time.
Additionally, a mid-season on-court squabble between Durant and Draymond Green led to serious drama and a one-game suspension of Green by the Warriors.
Covering that drama, The Athletic, citing sources, reported one of the issues between Durant and Green was Durant’s possibly impending free agency.
Given all that, does it occur that something not heard once during the 2017-18 NBA season was any issue between Russell Westbrook and Paul George over George’s possibly impending free agency?
Does it occur that something not heard once during the 2018-19 NBA season was any teammate saying anything that Russell Westbrook was doing was causing any kind of drama with the team?
The answer to each is no. And the further answer to the second question is that we actually heard the opposite.
Nerlens Noel spoke about what a different and eye-opening experience it was “to actually experience a team like this with winning intentions and a mentality like that.”
“Everyone’s trying to do the right thing,” Steven Adams said. “That’s what’s good with top players we have. Good locker room guys, they’re not trying to be selfish.”
If Adams isn’t included, there are only two “top guys” on the Thunder roster, George and Westbrook.
If anybody had the most reason to be upset with the Thunder finish, it was George. Yet he blamed nobody, least of all Westbrook.
“It’s just a real brotherhood, where you enjoy going out there with those guys,” he said. “I think that’s a big positive going forward with this group, is how close-knitted we are.”
Just maybe, the entire Thunder problem, the reason OKC failed to finish strong during the regular season, as well as the playoffs, were the two bum shoulders George nursed on the back end of the All-Star break.
Indeed, when George was humming, Westbrook was, too, going on a record 10-straight triple-double binge in which he attempted an average 18 shots and 4.3 from 3-point land; 2.1 fewer attempts from everywhere and 0.5 fewer from long range than he’d averaged prior to the binge.
It’s true, the Thunder do not hold Westbrook accountable. Not for his media-unfriendly ways, nor for his occasionally foolhardiness on the court.
Yet, in all the ways we cannot see, he just might be among the very best teammates in the game.
“If anybody knows Russ on a personal level, you know that he’s as real as it gets,” George said. “He’s 100 percent.”
Looking around the league, looking at so many teams unable to deal with success, it kind of makes you think a Thunder team led by two healthy superstars might still be able to go a very long way.
Of course, finding some shooting in Thursday’s draft would help, too.
