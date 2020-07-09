At this point, there are far more questions than answer as it relates to Oklahoma high school fall sports as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. And just when you think you might have an answer, the new coronavirus seems to change the question.
Ada High head football coach Chris Berus admitted he has no idea what football will look like in August.
“It’s going to be tough to navigate through as far as what’s acceptable,” Berus said.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar in Oklahoma. The state department of health reported a single-day record of 858 cases on Tuesday and tacked on 673 more on Wednesday.
That brought the total cumulative number of the state’s positive cases to 17,893.
It’s certainly well within the realm of possibility that an Ada High football player will test positive for the new coronavirus at some point during the 2020 season. According to Berus, a discussion about what happens next needs to take place in the near future.
“Let’s say we have a kid that comes down with COVID, or that we test and gets a positive result on a Wednesday. Even if we hold that kid out, is that team we’re getting ready to play still going be willing to play us? And vice versa?” Berus surmised.
“I think there’s going to have to be discussion on the administration level walking through these scenarios as to what we’re willing to accept and what we’re willing to cancel or postpone a game for.”
Berus stressed there needs to be flexibility during such discussions.
“How much are we going to use science in our decision making?” he asked.
“If a kid had the flu and he’s on your team, you’re going to hold the kid out with the flu but the rest of the team is still going to go play. Is that going to be the same approach or is it going to be we’re banning everything because of (COVID-19)?,” Berus continued.
The answer likely falls somewhere in the middle.
“For sure no kid’s health is worth risking ... but I hope the politics get taken out of the decision-making and it’s based on science and those types of things.”
Berus emphasized that if a player or his family doesn’t want to play due to fears surrounding COVID-19, he completely understands.
“If a family or a kid is fearful of the risks, I’m going fully respect that. If they don’t want to compete or participate, I’m going to fully respect that,” he said. “But if there’s 95% of the team that does (want to play) and the families do and the community supports it and the school system supports it I’m not opposed to that either.”
Ada is scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 4 at Ardmore. Then it’s off to McAlester Sept. 11. Ada will host Durant Sept. 18 on Homecoming night at Norris Field.
Right now, the focus is on all those questions that need to be answered.
“There’s still a lot we have to navigate through before we get close to starting a season just to be honest with you,” Berus said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.