What surprised Oklahoma about Kansas State

NORMAN — Most who watched Oklahoma’s shocking 48-41 loss to Kansas State were caught off guard, based on the way the Sooners handled business up to that point in the season.
Whether it was offense, defense, or a short kickoff that OU failed to handle in the third quarter, Chris Klieman and the Wildcats played all the right cards at the right times.
What surprised OU’s Lincoln Riley?
“Not much. I mean there was a couple of things, but I mean nothing that you don’t see week to week as far as somebody doing a few new things scheme-wise,” Riley said. “They didn’t go and reinvent the wheel. They ran the ball well. They got out of tackles. And we made, I would think, more mental mistakes that we’ve made probably all year.”
Asked why OU couldn’t get its running backs going — they combined for 11 yards on six carries — center Creed Humphrey said the Wildcats unveiled defensive wrinkles.
“They game-planned very well against us,” Humphrey said. “They did some things that we weren’t really prepared for. I think on our part we could have done some things, we could have adjusted better than we did.”
K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson didn’t put up huge numbers but was practically mistake free. OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch believed he gained confidence from drive-extending penalties by the Sooners on third downs.
“Schematically, I think they obviously do a good job,” Grinch said. “They believe in their system. I talked about it at the beginning of the week. I didn’t think, from a poise standpoint, we handled the multitude of things they did very well.”
OU was out of position a number of times.
“You know [if] things aren’t going well, let’s go make a play,” Grinch said. “You called something different, you can call whatever call you want, but within the structure of the defense, you’ve gotta go make that play because when you just decide not to do your job, who are you asking to do yours?”
• OU drops in polls: OU’s loss was costly in the polls, as expected.
The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) fell five spots to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll. They were down to No. 9 in the Amway Coaches poll.
Baylor, which remains unbeaten, climbed to No. 12. Kansas State entered the poll at No. 22 in the AP rankings.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Nov. 5.
• Road tested?: OU had won 22 consecutive true road games going into Manhattan, Kansas. That wasn’t reflected in the way it reacted to K-State’s hostile crowd.
The Cotton Bowl was plenty noisy for OU’s win over Texas. However, half the stadium was full of Sooner fans. Aside from that, OU’s 2019 schedule didn’t have a challenging road atmosphere on it.
“I feel like this kind of environment was kind of a first-type deal for this team, given that the past few away environments that we’ve been in — UCLA and Kansas — they haven’t been kind of like how it was today,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “Our poise today wasn’t good enough. The way we played today wasn’t good enough. Everything wasn’t good enough.”
• Clearing up the review: A restriction in the video review process factored into the onside kick call that went against Oklahoma in its 48-41 loss at Kansas State last week.
That’s what OU coach Lincoln Riley was told by Big 12 officials after the Sooners returned to Norman, where a regroup now begins with their College Football Playoff hopes on life support.
Saturday, OU’s Brayden Willis recovered Gabe Brkic’s onside kick with just over a minute left, but officials reviewed it and determined the ball touched OU’s Trejan Bridges one yard shy of the 10-yard threshold.
There were questions about whether or not Bridges was blocked into the ball by a K-State player, which falls under “forced touching” in accordance with rule Rule 2-11-4-c. If officials deem a player is blocked in that scenario, he is allowed to touch the ball.
However, that call must be made on the field in real time, Riley was told. It is not reviewable. On the field, officials told Riley they believed Bridges was not blocked by a K-State player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.