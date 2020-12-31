The Ada Lady Cougars couldn’t have asked for a better start against Class 6A Westmoore during Tuesday’s consolation semifinal game at the 2020 Cougar Christmas Classic.
They’d sure like to forget about the finish.
Ada led by 17 at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter before the Lady Jaguars rallied, forced overtime and stunned head coach Christie Jennings and company 53-47.
Ada dropped to 4-3 on the year and played the OKC Storm for seventh place Wednesday afternoon. Westmoore battled Ardmore for the consolation championship.
After a cold-shooting night in a first-round loss to Hilldale on Monday, the Lady Cougars were red hot to open the contest against Westmoore.
Everything went right for the home team during the first 11:30 of the game. The Lady Cougars sank five of their first six 3-point field goals including a pair of early treys by Amaya Frizell that helped Ada race to an 8-0 lead.
Landyn Owens closed out the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers of her own — including one from 22 feet that put Ada head 16-3.
Jaeden Ward came off the bench and sank a 3-pointer early in the second period and freshman Makaviya Nelson followed by grabbing a rebound and going coast-to-coast for a basket that put Ada ahead 21-4.
Westmoore outscored the hosts 49-26 the rest of the way.
Ada led 25-14 at halftime but Westmoore started the third period on a 9-2 run to get within 27-23 after a 3-point play by 6-3 post player Ryan Franklin at the 5:05 mark.
Ada’s Jaiden Stevenson scored on a putback late in the frame to put the locals on top 36-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Carizma Nelson got free inside for a layup with 4:54 to play and Ada led 40-33.
Frizell scored on a nice pass from Carizma Nelson and with 3:11 left, the Lady Cougars held a 42-35 advantage.
However, the Lady Jaguars scored nine unanswered points — capped by a 3-pointer and layup by Brittany Romines, to grab their first lead of the game at 44-42 with 1:47 left.
Owens was fouled on a drive to the basket with 37.4 seconds remaining and sank both free throws to knot the score at 44-all.
Jaiden Smith missed a shot at the buzzer for Westmoore and the game went to overtime.
Romines hit a huge 3-pointer to open the OT and Smith hit one free throw to put Westmoore ahead 48-44 with 2:32 on the clock.
Owens answered with a nice three-point play that followed a steal by Alexus Hamilton that trimmed Ada’s deficit to 48-47 with 1:13 remaining. However, Ada wouldn’t score again.
The Lady Cougars were 1-of-7 from the field during the overtime.
Owens led the Ada offense with 17 points, while Frizell followed with 13, including a trio of 3-point shots.
Smith had a huge game for Westmoore, finishing with a game-high 25 points to go with 15 rebounds and three steals. Franklin also registered a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Those two helped the Lady Jaguars battle of the boards 47-32.
Westmoore sank 11-of-24 free throws compared to a 5-of-7 showing for Ada.
———o———
BY THE NUMBERS
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Semifinals
Midwest City 73, Hilldale 38
HILLDALE 12 10 9 7 — 38
MIDWEST CITY 22 11 28 12 — 73
HILLDALE: Madi Folsom 17, Riley Barnoskie 5, Terney Maxwell 4, Brooklyn Ellis 3, Neveah Johnson 2, Celeste Wood 2, Skye Been 2, Lexi Bourassa 2, Lexi Camp 1.
MIDWEST CITY: Kennedi Grant 18, Blesseth Dillingham 14, Latasha Mitchell 11, Taniya Looney 9, De’Yanna Douglas 7, Amber Guy 4, Ta’Leeah West 4, Mya Brown 4, Myracle Washington 2.
3-point goals: Folsom, Ellis (H); Dillingham 1, Mitchell 2, Grant 1 (MWC).
Fouled out: Maxwell (H).
Semifinals
Tuttle 67, Howe 45
HOWE 15 3 9 18 — 45
TUTTLE 20 17 17 13 — 67
HOWE: Makayla Twyan 11, Raelyn Delt 8, Maddie Ramsey 6, Shiloh Fletcher 5, Abby Huie 5, Caitlyn Stacy 3, Kayley Turner 3, Kalon Nye 2, Jayce Blake 1
TUTTLE: Landry Allen 26, Allie Rehl 11, Hadley Periman 11, Shayla Wilson 7, Storie Driver 6, Madie Surber 2, Mya Sisson 2, Ava Battles 2,
3-point goals: M. Ramsey 2, M. Twyan 2, A. Huie, R. Delt (H); S. Driver 2, A. Rehl, H. Periman (T).
Fouled Out: None.
Consolation Semifinals
Westmoore 53, Ada 47 (OT)
WESTMOORE 3 11 16 14 9 — 53
ADA 16 9 11 8 3 — 47
WESTMOORE: Jaiden Smith 7-15, 7-13, 25; Ryan Franklin 4-10, 2-7, 11; Brittany Romines 3-7, 0-0, 8; Kayleigh Danscuk 1-4, 1-2, 4; Tiffany McCain 1-7, 1-2, 3; Makayla Jackson 1-5, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-51, 11-24, 53.
ADA: Landyn Owens 5-20, 5-5, 17; Amaya Frizell 5-12, 0-0, 13; Shayla Wofford 2-4, 0-0, 4; Jaeden Ward 1-1, 0-0, 3; Alexus Hamilton 1-2, 0-0, 2; Carizma Nelson 1-4, 0-0, 2; Makaviya Nelson 1-3, 0-0, 2; Jakobi Williams 1-1, 0-0, 2; Jaiden Stevenson 1-3, 0-2, 2. Totals: 18-50, 5-7, 47.
Turnovers: Westmoore 17, Ada 15.
Steals: Westmoore 12 (Smith 3); Ada 8.
Rebounds: Westmoore 47 (Smith 15, Franklin 14); Ada 32 (Frizell 6, Stevenson 6).
3-point goals: Westmoore 8-22 (Smith 4-9, Romines 2-5, Danscuk 1-2, Franklin 1-2); Ada 6-17 (Frizell 3-6, Owens 2-8, Ward 1-1).
Fouled out: Frizell, Wofford (A).
Consolation Semifinals
Ardmore 47, OKC Storm 44
ARDMORE 15 8 12 12 — 47
OKC STORM 12 12 8 12 — 44
ARMORE: Reagan McCurley 13, Khalayah Willis 11, Shakira Smith 7, Honey Jefferson 6, Jakirah Bennett 4, Ahlyra Anderson 4.
OKC STORM: Amya Weakely 17, Ella LaPat 13, Akajiah Handsom 7, Arie Allen 3, Maddie Callahan 3, Mariah Curley 1.
3-point goals: Jefferson 2, Willis 1 (A); Weakley 5, Allen 1, Handsom 1 (OKC)
