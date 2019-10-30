Westbrook reminds us why we don't miss him more

NORMAN — A few images.
As time ran out on the Thunder Monday night inside Toyota Center, where they surrendered what had once been a 15-point first-quarter lead only to fall 116-112, the camera followed Russell Westbrook.
There was a chest bump with Chris Paul, eventually a quick acknowledgement of Darius Bazley, then a hello to Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan and, before the camera went elsewhere, a greeting to the street-clothed Andre Roberson.
The Rockets, his new team, had prevailed, making magnanimousness an easier choice.
But if you watched the whole thing, you must remember other snapshots, too.
It had been a rotten third quarter for OKC when Westbrook made it rottener, driving past Bazley late in the frame, giving Houston the 13-point edge that would be its biggest lead.
After converting the basket that made it 91-78, Westbrook decided he’d earned the right to tongue-lash his defender, take a technical foul or both.
He got it.
The technical.
Likely he doesn’t do it and take it if the bucket had been to tie it or make it a two-, four- or six-point game.
But up 13, sure, there’s no better time than that to berate a 19-year-old rookie.
Yes, he plays so hard.
Yes, he was loyal when others were weren’t and three years worth of triple doubles, an MVP award and everything else may one day earn him a statue outside the arena, right next to the space that will eventually be occupied by one just like it for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Also, that’s the guy whose face you’ve got to get into after your big bucket?
Another image:
James Harden missed a 3 with 1:04 remaining and Westbrook beat everybody to the ball, grabbed it and found P.J. Tucker, and Tucker buried a 3 of his own.
It put the Rockets up 111-105, and it was the shot that won them the game, and it was all made possible by Westbrook’s 12th rebound and ninth assist.
It was everything that makes him great, yet which image is the more enduring?
Getting into Bazley’s face or earning Tucker the shot that put the game away just as long as Harden kept making free throws, which he did, 21 straight.
Go with Door No. 1.
It is the bad with the good that Westbrook cannot shake, the forever unnecessary act he’s bound to turn in from one to several times a game, the head-shaker that will always temper the praise. And yeah, it’s better it’s now conducted, for all but a couple nights a season, beyond the 405 area code.
Perhaps it would be different if the Thunder weren’t so fun to watch, yet they are.
Monday, Dennis Schroder was actually terrific for a second straight game and finished plus 12, or 37 points better than Terrance Ferguson’s minus 25.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with his second straight nine-rebound, four-assist performance, this time with 21 points following 19 the previous afternoon.
Paul, on the back end of a back-to-back, played 34 minutes and finally seemed to get himself going, scoring all 15 of his points in the second half.
OKC imploded for one quarter, the third, the same 12 minutes Houston came to life and still, after falling behind by 13 they had a couple possessions they might have tied it.
Each one, Thunder fans might have had the same thought — don’t jack up a bad 3, Russell — only to be relieved to remember he now played for the other team
He had a great run, Westbrook did in Oklahoma City. Greater maybe than it ever should have been, but not greater than it might have been.
There was always a little ridiculousness to go with all that greatness.
The first time the Thunder laced up their sneakers to play him, we were reminded.
Of course we were.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.