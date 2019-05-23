West Virginia coach reflects on tornado 2013 cleanup effort

NORMAN — Randy Mazey was back in the Oklahoma City metro Tuesday, not far from where the tornadoes that rocked Moore in 2013 caused much destruction.
He couldn’t help but choke up.
That year, West Virginia’s baseball coach and the Mountaineers were in Oklahoma City for the Big 12 tournament the week the storms hit. They donated supplies to Moore residents who were in need, and after being eliminated from the tourney that Saturday, they spent Sunday volunteering with cleanup.
During the process they befriended Katrina and Mark Ellerd, whose house had been destroyed.
Mazey and his team are back in OKC this week for the Big 12 tournament, and Monday’s forecast was a reminder of how scary weather can be this time of year. Only three teams were in attendance at Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse for the event, due to travel complications.
So, Mazey, who earned the league’s coach of the year honor for West Virginia’s surprising 34-18 season, retold his experience.
“It was a special time for our team to go help, and [the Ellerds] did more for us than we did for them,” he said, holding back tears. “And I’ll never forget those people.”
Mazey tried to break up the emotions.
“Can we talk about baseball?” he joked.
• Five Sooners earn All-Big 12 honors: Cade Cavalli’s season was rewarded with an All-Big 12 first-team selection, OU’s only player on the list.
The two-way player is 5-2 on the pitching mound with a 2.93 ERA and hasn’t lost (3-0) a Big 12 start. He’s batting .319 with five doubles, four home runs and two triples and has become a semifinalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award.
Junior reliever Jason Ruffcorn and sophomore starting pitcher Levi Prater both earned second-team honors. First-year pitchers Ben Abram and Wyatt Olds made the All-Freshman team.
• Getting well: OU’s pitching strength should come in handy during the double-elimination tournament. But a few younger arms have been under the weather.
The Sooners recently dealt with a virus that swept through the roster, Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. Abram, Olds and Prater were three who caught it.
“Ben hasn’t been as good lately, and I think he was a little bit sick. Levi was sick yesterday morning. We’ve had the virus go through our clubhouse, and Olds was sick too,” Johnson said.
OU enters the tournament with the league’s second-best staff ERA at 3.61, slightly ahead of Baylor (3.87).
“I think the biggest thing that really helps Ben and our tournament team is they’re strike throwers,” Johnson said. “I think that’ll help us because everybody on that team, except for probably two that we’re bringing, have thrown significant amount of innings. What I really like about it is they’re freshmen that are going to get a lot of experience.”
