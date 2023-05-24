VANOSS — The West girls took advantage of a frigid start by the East en route to a 42-30 win during the girls game at the 2023 Ada News All-Star Classic held Monday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
The West jumped out to a 16-1 lead thanks to the East missing their first 16 field goal attempts of the game.
Trinity Belcher of Vanoss finally broke the ice, draining a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter that made it 16-5. The West led 25-6 at halftime.
The East finally found some flow on offense in the third period and took advantage of a West cold spell. The visitors on the scoreboard went on a 17-3 volley capped by stop and pop jumper by Alina Rangel of Sasakwa and a free throw from Kylee Watson of Tupelo that chopped the West lead to 29-22 with just under a minute to play in the third quarter.
Sulphur’s Hailey McMillen hit a 3-pointer and then went coast to coast for a basket just before the buzzer to give the West a 34-22 cushion heading into the fourth quarter. She finished with eight points.
Morgan Boyles of Stratford hit a back-breaking 3-pointer for the West at the 4:35 mark of the final period to extend her team’s lead to 40-23.
The East limited the West to just two points the rest of the way but couldn’t climb out of the hole.
All-Star Classic girls MVP Braedy Wardrope of Coalgate hit a trio of 3-pointers during the West’s opening salvo and then was fouled in the act of shooting a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and made all three free shots to help keep the East at bay. Wardrope, who has committed to play softball at Carl Albert State College, finished with a team-best 12 points.
Chloe Eldred of Roff added eight points for the West, which finished with nine 3-pointers.
Belcher led the East squad with 12 points, including three 3-point baskets. Rangel was next with six points. The Byng duo of Adyson Caton and Laney Waters combined for seven points, including one 3-point basket each.
The East made 7-of-14 free throws compared to a 5-of-9 showing by the West.
———o———
Monday, May 22
GIRLS
Ada News All-Star Classic
At Vanoss
West 42, East 30
EAST 2 3 17 8 — 30
WEST 16 10 8 8 — 42
EAST: Trinity Belcher (Vanoss) 12, Alina Rangel (Sasakwa) 6, Adyson Caton (Byng) 4, Laney Waters (Byng) 3, Kylee Watson (Tupelo) 3, Elle Odom (Sasakwa) 2, Maycee Davis (Allen) 2, Whittany Spangler (Moss) 1.
WEST: Bready Wardrope (Coalgate) 12, Chloe Eldred (Roff) 8, Hailey McMillen (Sulphur) 8, Morgan Boyles (Stratford) 5, Randie Rogers (Sulphur) 4, Breana Britt (Roff) 3, Mena Harrison (Calvin) 2.
3-point goals: Belcher 3, Caton, Waters (E); Wardrope 3, H. McMillen 2, Eldred 2, Britt, Boyles (W).
Fouled out: LOL
Officials: Harland Burgess & Darrin Walters.
