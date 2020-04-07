The madness continues, guys and gals.
We are now down to the Sweet 16 in the 2020 Jeff Cali Sports Guy March Madness bracket. And it looks like most of you are having fun with it, which is the point.
This week, we had an astounding 434 fans of the Jeff Cali Sports Guy Facebook page vote to see which of their favorite restaurants would advance. That’s 150 more voters than we had in the first round.
So thank you for participating. And also a special shoutout to all the owners/employees of local restaurants who have publicly endorsed this idea via their own Facebook posts or private messages to me. I know this is a stressful time for every single restaurant listed in this March Madness bracket, and it’s nice to see folks talking about them and keeping them fresh in everyone’s minds. I hope this contest can provide a light moment during this rough patch.
So let’s break down this bracket.
First, I need to point out that three of Cali’s Final Four are still in the hunt — Whip Dip in the Top Left Bracket, Applebee’s in the Bottom Left Bracket and Folger’s Drive-In in the Bottom Right Bracket. I had the Boomarang Diner in the Top Right Bracket, but Fresco’s Mexican Grill knocked them out in the second round.
Remember, voting in the Sweet 16 round will go live Wednesday and will run through Friday at midnight. Then we’ll have our Elite 8.
TOP LEFT BRACKET
It was a matchup of the ages. Father versus daughter. Polo versus Rosa. And it was the equivalent of a three-overtime thriller.
Guys, this matchup went back and forth until the final out. Seriously. I watched it over the three days of voting, and the matchup wasn’t decided — despite over 400 ballots — until late Friday night. Polo’s would surge ahead, Whip Dip would battle back, Polo’s would hit a clutch 3-pointer, Whip Dip would sink big free throws ... you get the picture.
Final score: Whip Dip 220, Polo’s Embassy 214. Only six votes separated the two.
I know many of you were torn with that matchup. It was so tough!
I can’t reiterate enough how I love both places. So go get a pepper burger for lunch and a burrito with chili and cheese or some great steak fajitas for supper.
In an all-chicken battle, Chick-fil-A triumphed over KFC and will meet the Whip Dip in the next round.
Other results from the Top Left Bracket included Chili’s over the Yellow Dog Deli and La Fiesta over Prairie Kitchen.
TOP RIGHT BRACKET
As I mentioned earlier, Fresco’s Mexican Grill handed Boomarang Diner a loss and Papa Gjorgjo took care of the Asian Buffet to creating another interesting matchup in the Sweet 16. I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset, but I thought the Asian Buffet might have won that second-round battle.
The Dairy Lou ended Taco Bell’s run. That’s another place where local folks can get a tasty burger. We are really lucky with the number of great burgers available in our town and area.
Dairy Lou will now face Heavenly Buns Deli, which eased past Braum’s in the second round.
BOTTOM RIGHT BRACKET
Two of my favorite local establishments — Folger’s Drive-in and Oscar Chinese Restaurant — locked horns in the second round, and hamburgers won out over beef fried rice.
Blue Moon Cafe surged past Subway and will meet Folger’s in the Sweet 16.
We have a great David versus Goliath matchup in our final Sweet 16 matchup, as Santa Fe Cattle Co. battles local food truck Nacho Biznez.
Santa Fe defeated Sonic Drive-In to advance, while Nacho Biznez won the all-Mexican truck battle with El Tacorriendo.
BOTTOM LEFT BRACKET
We have ourselves a battle of what I’m going to call two local powerhouses in the Sweet 16 — Applebee’s versus Rib Crib. Appleebee’s scored a whopping 364 points in a win over Cotton Patch Cafe, while Rib Crib rolled by Little Caesar’s.
Pigskins’ BBQ turned back the Taco Factory and will now square off against Roma Italian, which defeated JD’s Cafe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.