Weller's seventh-inning double lifts Tupelo past Asher

TUPELO — Davin Weller cracked a clutch two-out, bases-loaded double in the bottom of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie and give the Tupelo Tigers a dramatic 6-3 win over Asher at home Tuesday night.
Tupelo, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 2-0 on the year and is scheduled to head to Moss at 4:30 p.m. Friday. No. 18 Asher slipped to 0-2 and is set to host Prague at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
With the game knotted at 3-3, Tupelo began its seventh-inning uprising when Brody McCollum hit a one-out single and Luke Foreman was safe on a fielder’s choice bunt. Dalton O’Dell walked to load the bases.
Cody Airington then flew out to left field but the ball wasn’t deep enough to score McCollum from third.
Weller’s drive had plenty of distance. He finished 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and a run scored to pace an eight-hit Tupelo attack. O’Dell also had two hits and score a run. Taecyn Meek went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored for the hosts.
Jordyn Litson led the Asher offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Brogan Culwell and Brian Ballard both drove in runs for the Indians.
Weller snatched the mound win. He struck out three, walked one and didn’t allow a hit or a run in the final 1.1 innings. McCollum got the start for the THS bunch. He struck out four, walked none and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Talyon D’Aguanno also saw mound action for the hosts.
Culwell absorbed the loss for Asher., He struck out three, walked five and allowed three earned runs in four innings. Parker Wood finished up for the visitors.
Dibble leaves Stratford behind
STRATFORD — Dibble scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and pulled away from host Stratford for a 15-1 win Tuesday night.
The Demons start off at 2-0 on the season, while Stratford dropped to 0-2.
Coach Jason Fulks’ SHS squad won’t play again until hosting Sasakwa on March 18.
The Demons led 3-0 before Stratford pushed across its lone run of the contest after Jase Fulks drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk.
Dibble ace Eli Rimer handcuffed the Bulldogs for three innings. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed one hit and no earned runs. Rimer got relief help from Trey Ott and Cameron Ott, who both pitched one scoreless inning apiece.
Stratford managed just three hits in the game — singles by Jase Fulks, Canaan Weddle and Braylinn King.
Reese Merrick led the DHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Conner Pickard also had a big day at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Fulks started on the bump for the Bulldogs. He struck out three and walked six in two innings. He got relief help from King, Carson Owens and Walker Chandler.
