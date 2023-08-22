TUPELO — Welcome back to the rotation, Davin Weller.
Behind a solid pitching start by Weller — his first of the fall — The Tupelo Tigers slid past Class A powerhouse Silo 5-3 Saturday evening to claim the championship of the 2023 Tupelo Baseball Tournament.
The Tigers improved to 7-2 on the year, while the Rebels left town at 4-2.
“I’m so proud of my players and my assistant (Joel Medcalf). I love these kids and this program, it’s family,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
The Byng Pirates captured third place in the tournament with a 12-9 victory over Calera. Coach Shawn Streater’s club improved to 6-4, while Calera dropped to 3-2.
In the consolation championship game, Navajo edged Stonewall 4-3.
Tupelo 5, Silo 3
Davin Weller pitched five strong innings in his first start after rehabbing an arm injury he suffered last spring. He struck out six, walked three and allowed two earned runs. Colton Bourland pitched two shutout innings for the Tigers to earn the save. He struck out two and allowed just one hit.
“That was Davin’s first start since April and he threw it well. He’s feeling good. I’m happy for him,” said Clay Weller, his father and coach. “Colton was solid in relief. We have a good staff of arms.”
The Tigers scored all five of their runs in a big third-inning outburst.
Tupelo started a one-out surge when Luke Foreman walked, Taecyn Meek reached on a Silo error and Bourland walked to load the bases. Weller then pounded the ball to center field for a double that quickly cleared the base paths and put Tupelo on top 3-1.
“Davin came up big there. It was a big moment for him,” Weller said.
Davin Weller raced home on a run-scoring single by Cash Wafford that made it 4-1. Wafford then moved to second on a groundout and scored on an RBI single from Brody McCollum.
Tupelo ended the game with five total hits from five different players. Meek also had a double for the Tigers.
The Rebels managed four hits in the contest — two each from Zane Sander and Shawn Weaver. Sander went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Weaver finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Darren Johnson absorbed the mound loss for Silo. He struck out two, walked four and allowed two earned runs in 2.1 innings. Gabe Hernandez finished up for the visitors. He struck out four, walked one and also surrendered two earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Byng 12, Calera 9
The Pirates rallied from an early 6-2 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and five more in the fifth to surge to a 12-6 advantage. Byng then held off a late Calera rally.
Bo Boatwright continued to swing a hot bat for Byng, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored to pace a 13-hit BHS offense. Ezekiel Griffin finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Callen Leslie went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Mason Carter also had a pair of hits for the locals.
Gage Streater ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and Kendon Wood slapped a double, drove in two runs and scored once for the Pirates.
Kix Stephens, the second of four Byng pitchers in the game, was credited with the mound win. He struck out two, walked none and allowed one earned run in 2.2 innings of work. Hagen Graham was the starter the Pirates used both Naaman Lee and Boatwright in relief.
Logan Bumgarner led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Talon Rose and Ryan Dunn also had two hits each for Calera.
Dunn was the losing pitcher. He struck out six and walked five in a complete-game outing.
Navajo 4, Stonewall 3
The Indians got a two-RBI double by Keaton Fixico and a run-scoring single by Kasey Cross — both with two outs — to grab a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Stonewall trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with a two-out rally of its own, getting back-to-back RBI hits from Jaxson Christian and Tyler Larsh.
Gavin Langham ripped a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for what turned out to be the game-winning Calera run.
The Longhorns attempted a comeback in the top of the sixth inning when Taegus Pogue walked and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Romines. Stonewall then got base hits from Laden Bailey and Jamison Carrington and loaded the bases when Larsh was hit by a pitch with two outs. But the Longhorns left the bases full.
Bailey led a five-hit Stonewall offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Larsh pitched six strong innings for the Longhorns. He struck out six, walked none and allowed one earned run in six innings. Stonewall was charged with three errors in the contest.
Calera’s Kase Angelly recorded the mound win. He struck out six, walked one and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Craig Russell tossed two shutout innings in relief to earn a save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.