Weller hits walk-off HR in Tupelo win

TUPELO — Apparently being left out of the hitting lineup didn’t set well with Tupelo junior Clay Weller.
Weller, the son of head coach Clay Weller, was sent to the plate in a pinch-hitting role in the bottom of the fourth inning and took his frustrations out on the ball by hitting a walk-off, three-run homer to help the Tigers polish off Rock Creek 14-2 at home Tuesday night.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 9-6 on the year, while the Mustangs dropped to 5-10.
Taecyn Meek finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-hit THS attack. Zane Wilkerson went 2-for-3 with a double and scored three runs for the home team, while Cash Wofford finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Luke Foreman went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Nate Medcalf finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Medcalf earned the mound win for Tupelo. He struck out five, walked one and allowed just one hit in 3.1 scoreless innings.
Tupelo faces Boswell at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the first round of the 2022 Rattan Fall Classic.
