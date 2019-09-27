With two races left on the 2019 schedule, Oklahoma Sports Park owner George Welch has decided to shut down his local dirt track for the season.
Welch made the announcement via the Oklahoma Sports Park Facebook page Thursday morning.
“Oklahoma Sports Park will be closed for the remainder of the 2019 Racing season. Thank you for those of you that have been here and supported us this year, we couldn’t do it without you,” the announcement read.
The Ada News contacted Welch and — while he didn’t want to make details of the closing public at this time — he hinted that attacks by racers and their friends and families on social media played a part in the track abruptly shutting down.
The always-popular Oil Capital Racing Series sprint cars were scheduled to make an appearance at the Oklahoma Sports Park Saturday night for the 13th Annual Oklahoma State Championship before Welch’s announcement. According to John Lemon, OCRS public relations director, officials tried to find another venue to host that sprint car race, but none were available.
The OSP has hosted 25 OCRS events since 2010.
“If anyone needs to know more about it, they can call me,” Welch said.
The only other event remaining on the schedule was a $1,000 to win E-Mod and Pure Stock race that was scheduled next month.
