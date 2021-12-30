Weatherford starts fast against Hammon

Weatherford certainly soared like Eagles to begin their contest with Hammon during the first round of the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic Tuesday evening inside East Central’s Kerr Activities Center.
The Lady Eagles led 25-9 when Chloe Cummings nailed a 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in the second period and went on to defeat Hammon 54-39.
Weatherford, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, improved to 9-0 on the year, while Class B No. 2 Hammon lost for the first time this season, falling to 9-1.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early 14-3 lead to start the game after a fastbreak bucket by Hunter Bayless at the 1:02 mark of the opening period.
Weatherford led 32-14 at halftime.
Hammon played a solid second half, outscoring the Lady Eagles 25-22 over the final two frames.
The game featured lots of fouls and turnovers. Hammon was hurt by 24 turnovers and Weatherford finished with 13.
There were 44 personal fouls called in the sometimes frenetic contest. Weatherford finished 21-of-33 (63.6%) from the free-throw line compared to a 12-of-24 (50%) showing by the Lady Warriors.
Weatherford ended up with a huge 38-25 rebounding edge.
Addy Hoffman led the WHS offense, finishing with 19 points to go with six rebounds and six steals. She finished 10-of-15 from the charity stripe. Bayless also hit double figures for the Lady Eagles with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Maylee Chaney led the Hammon attack with 12 points. She finished 3-of-3 from 3-point territory. The Lady Warriors got 11 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots from freshman post player Henley West. She sank 7-of-11 free throws.
Weatherford battled Perry in a Wednesday night semifinal contest, while Hammon faced local entry Latta in a consolation game.
