Weather forecast forces ECU to cancel, move sporting events

This week’s games for East Central University Athletics have been through a lot of changes, with the winter weather across the area. The softball, baseball and cross country events schedule for the week have all been cancelled or moved to different dates. All the indoor sports are currently set to be played as scheduled.
The week will open with volleyball hosting its first home game of the 2020-21 season, Wednesday against Southern Nazarene.
The Tiger basketball teams will then head to Oklahoma Baptist, Thursday and then play host to Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Tiger’s Week at a Glance
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• Volleyball vs. Southern Nazarene – 7 p.m.
• Softball at Langston – Moved to Feb. 23
Thursday, Feb. 11
• Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma Baptist – 5:30 p.m.
• Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma Baptist – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
• Women’s Cross Country hosting Tiger Chase – Moved to Feb. 19
• Men’s Cross Country hosting Tiger Chase – Moved to Feb. 19
• Baseball at UCO 1st Pitch Festival – Cancelled
• Softball at UCO/OC Festival — Cancelled
Saturday, Feb. 13
• Women’s Basketball vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State – 2 p.m.
• Men’s Basketball vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State – 4 p.m.
• Baseball at UCO 1st Pitch Festival – Cancelled
• Softball at UCO/OC Festival – Cancelled
Sunday, Feb. 14
• Baseball at UCO 1st Pitch Festival — Cancelled
