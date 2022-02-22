More predicted wintery weather has already affected Oklahoma's high school basketball playoffs and this weekend's state wrestling tournament according to a Tuesday morning press release by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
BASKETBALL
Games originally scheduled for Thursday in Class A and B Area Tournaments and Class 2A-4A Regional Tournaments will be played in one session on Friday according to the announcement. Game times for those contests are scheduled for 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Playoff contests originally scheduled for Friday will be played on Saturday with the same one-session format of 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Games originally planned for Saturday have been moved to Monday with the original playoff format that includes an early session at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and a night session at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
For the Class A-B basketball state tournaments, which were set to begin Tuesday, March 1, it will instead begin Wednesday, March 2. There will be eight games a day at State Fair Arena from Wednesday to Friday with the four championship games slated for Saturday.
All quarterfinal matchups will be played Wednesday and Thursday with semifinals starting Friday. Games the first three days will begin at 9 a.m.
Already purchased tickets will be honored for the appropriate session.
Following are the new times and dates for playoff basketball games involving local teams:
Friday, Feb. 24
Ada (G) vs. Sulphur, 7 p.m.; Ada (B) vs. Newcastle, 8:30 p.m. at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Ada.
Byng (B) vs. Stigler, 5:30 p.m.; Byng (G) vs. Stigler, 7 p.m. at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Byng.
Allen (G) vs. Webbers Falls, 7 p.m. at Class A Area Tournament at Shawnee High School.
Calvin (B) vs. Boswell, 8:30 p.m. at Class B Area Tournament at Wilburton.
Roff (G) vs. Sentinel, 7 p.m. at Class B Area Tournament at Chickasha High School.
Stratford (B) vs. Dibble, 5:30 p.m.; Latta (G) vs. Stratford, 7 p.m.; Latta (B) vs. Hinton, 8:30 p.m. at Class 2A Regional Tournament at Bridge Creek High School.
Coalgate (G) vs. Haworth. 4 p.m.; Coalgate (B) vs. Savanna, 5:30 p.m. at Class 2A Regional Tournament at Silo
Saturday, Feb. 26
Roff (B) vs. Duke, 8:30 p.m. at Class B Area Tournament at Chickasha High School.
Vanoss (G) vs. Okarche, 7 p.m.; Vanoss (B) vs. Wellston, 8:30 p.m. at Class A Area Tournament at Kellyville High School.
WRESTLING
The Wrestling State Tournament schedule has been adjusted as follows:
• Friday weigh-ins are now scheduled for 3:30 p.m. for boys and 4 p.m. for girls.
• Wrestling-in matches will begin at 5:30 p.m.
• First-round matches will begin at 7 p.m. for all classes.
• Saturday weigh-ins are set for 8:30 a.m for both boys and girls in all classes.
• First-round consolation matches will begin at 10:30 .m.
• Semifinal matches will begin at 12:30 p.m.
• Consolation semifinal matches will begin at 2:45 p.m.
• Medal matches for all classes will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Ada High School has three athletes that will compete at the state tournament — Tre Ivy, EllaBabe Fisher and Caden Balthrop.
